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Mongolia Announces 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Without Visa for 30 Days
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Mongolia Announces 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Without Visa for 30 Days

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • The Government of Mongolia has announced a temporary visa exemption for nationals of 34 countries
  • Citizens from the listed countries can enter Mongolia for tourism without a visa for up to 30 days under the 2026 policy
  • Mongolia's Immigration Agency allows eligible visitors who wish to stay beyond 30 days to apply for a one-time extension of up to another 30 days

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The Government of Mongolia has announced a temporary visa-free arrangement for citizens of 34 countries, allowing them to visit the country for tourism purposes for up to 30 days throughout 2026.

The exemption, published by the Mongolian Embassy in Geneva, covers 32 European nations alongside Australia and New Zealand. No African country appears on the list.

Mongolia lists countries eligible for 30-day visa-free entry
Mongolia mentions the countries that qualify for visa-free entry for 30 days. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

List of countries granted visa-free access to Mongolia

The list of the countries exempted from visa requirements to visit Mongolia is below:

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1. Republic of Austria

2. Kingdom of Belgium

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3. Hungary

4. Hellenic Republic (Greece)

5. Kingdom of Denmark

6. Kingdom of Spain

7. Italian Republic

8. Republic of Latvia

9. Republic of Lithuania

10. Principality of Liechtenstein

11. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

12. Republic of Malta

13. Kingdom of the Netherlands

14. Republic of Poland

15. Portuguese Republic

16. Slovak Republic

17. Republic of Slovenia

18. Republic of Finland

19. French Republic

20. Republic of Croatia

21. Czech Republic

22. Kingdom of Sweden

23. Republic of Estonia

24. Kingdom of Norway

25. Republic of Iceland

26. Swiss Confederation

27. Republic of Bulgaria

28. Republic of Ireland

29. Republic of Cyprus

30. Romania

31. Principality of Monaco

32. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

33. Commonwealth of Australia

34. New Zealand

What Mongolia visa-free policy covers

Eligible nationals may enter Mongolia without obtaining a visa in advance and stay for a maximum of 30 days. Those who need additional time in the country have the option to extend their stay once for a further 30 days.

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To apply for an extension, visitors must submit a request either in person at the Immigration Agency of Mongolia or through the agency's online portal before their initial 30 days expire.

The policy is framed as a temporary measure for the 2026 calendar year. It applies strictly to tourism purposes, and the exemption does not cover long-term stays, work, or study.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland ends visa-free access for citizens of three countries from 2026.

Thailand: Eligible countries for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand announced its revised visa-free entry rules, including the 59 countries and territories whose citizens can now stay for up to 30 days.

The changes cut the previous 60-day allowance and send travellers from Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia to Visa-on-Arrival channels. Thailand says it will also strengthen screening to stop visa privileges from being used for illegal purposes.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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