Mongolia Announces 34 Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Without Visa for 30 Days
- The Government of Mongolia has announced a temporary visa exemption for nationals of 34 countries
- Citizens from the listed countries can enter Mongolia for tourism without a visa for up to 30 days under the 2026 policy
- Mongolia's Immigration Agency allows eligible visitors who wish to stay beyond 30 days to apply for a one-time extension of up to another 30 days
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The Government of Mongolia has announced a temporary visa-free arrangement for citizens of 34 countries, allowing them to visit the country for tourism purposes for up to 30 days throughout 2026.
The exemption, published by the Mongolian Embassy in Geneva, covers 32 European nations alongside Australia and New Zealand. No African country appears on the list.
List of countries granted visa-free access to Mongolia
The list of the countries exempted from visa requirements to visit Mongolia is below:
1. Republic of Austria
2. Kingdom of Belgium
3. Hungary
4. Hellenic Republic (Greece)
5. Kingdom of Denmark
6. Kingdom of Spain
7. Italian Republic
8. Republic of Latvia
9. Republic of Lithuania
10. Principality of Liechtenstein
11. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
12. Republic of Malta
13. Kingdom of the Netherlands
14. Republic of Poland
15. Portuguese Republic
16. Slovak Republic
17. Republic of Slovenia
18. Republic of Finland
19. French Republic
20. Republic of Croatia
21. Czech Republic
22. Kingdom of Sweden
23. Republic of Estonia
24. Kingdom of Norway
25. Republic of Iceland
26. Swiss Confederation
27. Republic of Bulgaria
28. Republic of Ireland
29. Republic of Cyprus
30. Romania
31. Principality of Monaco
32. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
33. Commonwealth of Australia
34. New Zealand
What Mongolia visa-free policy covers
Eligible nationals may enter Mongolia without obtaining a visa in advance and stay for a maximum of 30 days. Those who need additional time in the country have the option to extend their stay once for a further 30 days.
To apply for an extension, visitors must submit a request either in person at the Immigration Agency of Mongolia or through the agency's online portal before their initial 30 days expire.
The policy is framed as a temporary measure for the 2026 calendar year. It applies strictly to tourism purposes, and the exemption does not cover long-term stays, work, or study.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland ends visa-free access for citizens of three countries from 2026.
Thailand: Eligible countries for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand announced its revised visa-free entry rules, including the 59 countries and territories whose citizens can now stay for up to 30 days.
The changes cut the previous 60-day allowance and send travellers from Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia to Visa-on-Arrival channels. Thailand says it will also strengthen screening to stop visa privileges from being used for illegal purposes.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng