Nigerian comedian Basketmouth called out the habit of flaunting luxury cars and mansions on social media in a post on October 26, 2026

Basketmouth questioned who wealthy Nigerians are actually trying to reach with their displays, targeting either the rich or those who can barely afford data

The veteran comedian's comments sparked a wave of mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has taken aim at the growing culture of wealth display on social media, asking pointedly who such ostentatious posts are really meant for.

In an Instagram Stories post on October 26, 2026, the veteran comedian questioned the logic behind sharing images of luxury cars and palatial homes online, arguing that the audience for such content is either too wealthy to be impressed or too financially stretched to care beyond a quick scroll.

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth questions conspicuous consumption and the display of wealth online. Photo: basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth wrote:

"When you post your fleet of cars and your mansions on social media, who exactly are you trying to impress? The rich, who probably have way better? Or the poor, who can only admire from a distance ... if they have data," he wrote.

Basketmouth targets Lagos car culture

Basketmouth also took a swipe at the practice of spending billions of naira on supercars that rarely get the chance to perform as intended, given the state of Lagos roads.

"You spend billions on supercars you can barely drive in Lagos. Is your garage a race track? Meanwhile, the potholes are getting bigger and the floods are getting deeper," he added.

The comedian rounded off his message with a pointed observation about the nature of real wealth, writing:

"True wealth doesn't need an audience ... it moves in silence."

Check out Basketmouth's Instagram post about wealth and celebrities' lifestyles below:

Nigerians react to Basketmouth's post

The post drew a flurry of responses, with opinions split between those who agreed with his stance and those who felt he was overstepping.

@ifee_uso wrote:

"Meanwhile cancer patients are in the hospital in need of support, people that their kidney failed"

@hypeman_game_ commented:

"Nigerian rich people are fund of it, even there neighbors can one times daily, they done know is a danger for them"

@obilavida shared:

"It's a choice,, poverty was so loud dealing with some people, when the money come dey want to loudly deal with poverty 😂"

@_if4mah_ pushed back:

"Let people spend the money that they worked for how they want. They're not the reason why the economy has collapsed."

@luvlyeyezz fired back with a challenge:

"They are your colleagues 😂 call their names with your full chest 😂😂"

@reallsyka offered a more philosophical take:

"Do whatever makes you happy either way people must surely talk ! Basket mouth for a reason 😂"

@ekeneudemadu sided with the comedian:

"That's correct. Wisdom is profitable! 👏"

Basketmouth sparks reactions with his criticism of Nigerians showing off wealth on social media. Photo: basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Gov Adeleke’s sons B-Red and Sina Rambo flaunt luxury cars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that B-Red and Sina Rambo, sons of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, sparked reactions on social media after showing off their latest acquisitions, a red Lamborghini Urus and a matching red Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The brothers shared videos of the luxury SUVs on their Instagram stories on the night of October 7, 2026, with B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, taking delivery of the Lamborghini Urus while Sina Rambo drove off in the G-Wagon.

The musicians celebrated their matching rides with playful comments about “twinning” and “going crazy”, drawing attention to the multimillion-naira purchases, while both brothers are also known as cousins of Afrobeats star Davido.

Source: Legit.ng