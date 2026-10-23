Qatar exempted citizens of five Gulf countries from visa requirements

Saudi Arabia listed 23 countries covered by visa-exemption arrangements for diplomatic and special passport holders

The UAE provided visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival options for travellers from several countries, depending on nationality

Three Middle Eastern countries, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have outlined entry arrangements that allow eligible foreign nationals to travel without obtaining a visa in advance.

The arrangements differ by country and nationality, with some covering ordinary passport holders and others applying only to diplomatic or special passports.

Middle East countries mention countries on their visa-free entry list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Qatar exempts citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states from visa requirements, while Saudi Arabia's cited list concerns specific passport categories. The UAE, meanwhile, offers visa-free entry or visas on arrival to eligible travellers under different conditions.

According to official government travel information, visitors should confirm the requirements that apply to their passports before travelling, as entry rules and permitted lengths of stay vary.

1. Qatar

Qatar allows citizens of five other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to enter without a visa, making travel between the Gulf countries easier for eligible nationals.

Qatar releases list of countries that need no visa to enter it Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The five countries are:

- Bahrain

- Kuwait

- Oman

- Saudi Arabia

- The United Arab Emirates.

Together with Qatar, they make up the six-member GCC, a regional organisation that promotes cooperation among its members.

According to Visit Qatar, citizens of the five GCC countries do not need a visa to enter Qatar.

Eligible travellers can use their qualifying national travel documents in line with the applicable entry requirements. Qatar's official information also advises visitors to check the conditions relevant to their nationality before departure.

The exemption is specifically for GCC citizens. It should not be confused with the arrangements available to foreign nationals who live in a GCC country but hold passports from elsewhere.

Qatar also offers visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival arrangements to eligible travellers from other countries. The conditions depend on nationality and may include requirements relating to passport validity, accommodation or other travel documents.

Travellers can check the latest information through Qatar's official visa guidance before making travel plans.

2. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has entered into visa-exemption arrangements with several countries, including agreements that allow eligible holders of diplomatic and special passports to travel without obtaining a visa in advance.

A list supplied for this report names 23 countries covered by such arrangements. However, the exemption does not automatically apply to every citizen of those countries carrying an ordinary passport..

Saudi Arabia names 23 countries whose citizens can enter. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/FAYEZ NURELDINE

Source: Getty Images

The countries on the supplied list are:

The French Republic The Republic of Albania The Kingdom of Thailand The Republic of Korea The Republic of Malta The Republic of Kosovo The Kyrgyz Republic The Republic of Costa Rica The Republic of Uzbekistan The Republic of Azerbaijan The Republic of Cyprus The Republic of Tajikistan Malaysia The Italian Republic Japan The Solomon Islands Mongolia The Russian Federation The People's Republic of China The Republic of India Bosnia and Herzegovina The Republic of Kazakhstan The Republic of Hungary

The arrangements cited in the supplied information cover holders of diplomatic and special passports, subject to the terms of the relevant agreements.

This means that ordinary passport holders should not assume they qualify for visa-free entry simply because their country appears on the list.

Travellers should therefore verify the latest bilateral agreement and the passport category it covers before booking a trip.

3. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) offers different entry arrangements depending on a traveller's nationality. Some visitors can enter without a visa, while others can obtain a visa on arrival or must secure permission before travelling.

The UAE's major international airports, including Dubai International Airport, connect the country with destinations worldwide, making it a popular destination for tourism, business and family visits.

UAE mentions countries on its visa-free list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to the UAE government's official visa guidance, GCC citizens do not need a visa to enter the country. Eligible nationals of other countries may qualify for a visa on arrival.

UAE: GCC citizens

Citizens of GCC member states can enter the UAE without a visa. The countries covered are:

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Eligible travellers should present a valid passport or national identity card issued by a GCC country, in accordance with the UAE's entry requirements.

UAE: Countries listed for 90-day stay

The supplied list identifies 49 countries whose passport holders may qualify for stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, subject to the applicable entry rules.

The countries are:

Andorra Argentina Austria Belgium Brazil Bulgaria Chile Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark El Salvador Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Honduras Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Kiribati Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Monaco Nauru Netherlands Norway Paraguay Poland Portugal Romania San Marino Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Vatican City Uruguay

The applicable length of stay and entry conditions should be confirmed before travelling. Visa-free permission for a visit does not automatically allow a foreign national to work in the UAE.

UAE: Countries listed for 30-day stay

The supplied material also identifies the following countries and territories as eligible for entry arrangements allowing stays of up to 30 days, depending on the relevant rules:

Australia The Bahamas Barbados Brunei Canada China, including Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR Colombia Ecuador Guernsey The Isle of Man Jersey Kazakhstan Maldives Mauritius Mexico New Zealand Peru Russia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Seychelles South Africa Ukraine The United Kingdom The United States Chile Honduras Japan Malaysia Singapore South Korea

Some nationalities may qualify for extensions or other entry options, but these are not automatic for every visitor. Travellers should confirm their eligibility and permitted duration of stay with the relevant UAE immigration authority or embassy.

Travellers should check official immigration information before departure, ensure their travel documents meet validity requirements and confirm whether their planned activities, such as employment or study, require a separate visa.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Hong Kong announced seven African countries eligible for a 90-day visa-free entry.

Mongolia mentions countries with visa-free access

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mongolia announced a temporary visa-free policy, which allows citizens of 34 countries to visit for tourism for up to 30 days in 2026.

The list covers 32 European countries, Australia and New Zealand, but no African nations. Eligible visitors can apply to extend their stay once for another 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng