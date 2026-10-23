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3 Middle East Nations Publish Countries Whose Citizens Are on Visa-Free Entry List
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3 Middle East Nations Publish Countries Whose Citizens Are on Visa-Free Entry List

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
5 min read
  • Qatar exempted citizens of five Gulf countries from visa requirements
  • Saudi Arabia listed 23 countries covered by visa-exemption arrangements for diplomatic and special passport holders
  • The UAE provided visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival options for travellers from several countries, depending on nationality

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Three Middle Eastern countries, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have outlined entry arrangements that allow eligible foreign nationals to travel without obtaining a visa in advance.

The arrangements differ by country and nationality, with some covering ordinary passport holders and others applying only to diplomatic or special passports.

UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia shares countries eligible for a visa-free entry list
Middle East countries mention countries on their visa-free entry list. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Qatar exempts citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states from visa requirements, while Saudi Arabia's cited list concerns specific passport categories. The UAE, meanwhile, offers visa-free entry or visas on arrival to eligible travellers under different conditions.

According to official government travel information, visitors should confirm the requirements that apply to their passports before travelling, as entry rules and permitted lengths of stay vary.

Read also

Saudi Arabia publishes list of 2 countries whose citizens are eligible for eVisa, visa on arrival

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1. Qatar

Qatar allows citizens of five other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to enter without a visa, making travel between the Gulf countries easier for eligible nationals.

Qatar has released the list of nationals who can enter the country without visa.
Qatar releases list of countries that need no visa to enter it Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The five countries are:

- Bahrain

- Kuwait

- Oman

- Saudi Arabia

- The United Arab Emirates.

Together with Qatar, they make up the six-member GCC, a regional organisation that promotes cooperation among its members.

According to Visit Qatar, citizens of the five GCC countries do not need a visa to enter Qatar.

Eligible travellers can use their qualifying national travel documents in line with the applicable entry requirements. Qatar's official information also advises visitors to check the conditions relevant to their nationality before departure.

The exemption is specifically for GCC citizens. It should not be confused with the arrangements available to foreign nationals who live in a GCC country but hold passports from elsewhere.

Read also

Hong Kong publishes list of 7 African countries eligible for 90-day visa-free entry

Qatar also offers visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival arrangements to eligible travellers from other countries. The conditions depend on nationality and may include requirements relating to passport validity, accommodation or other travel documents.

Travellers can check the latest information through Qatar's official visa guidance before making travel plans.

2. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has entered into visa-exemption arrangements with several countries, including agreements that allow eligible holders of diplomatic and special passports to travel without obtaining a visa in advance.

A list supplied for this report names 23 countries covered by such arrangements. However, the exemption does not automatically apply to every citizen of those countries carrying an ordinary passport..

Saudi Arabia lists 23 countries for visa-free entry
Saudi Arabia names 23 countries whose citizens can enter. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/FAYEZ NURELDINE
Source: Getty Images

The countries on the supplied list are:

  1. The French Republic
  2. The Republic of Albania
  3. The Kingdom of Thailand
  4. The Republic of Korea
  5. The Republic of Malta
  6. The Republic of Kosovo
  7. The Kyrgyz Republic
  8. The Republic of Costa Rica
  9. The Republic of Uzbekistan
  10. The Republic of Azerbaijan
  11. The Republic of Cyprus
  12. The Republic of Tajikistan
  13. Malaysia
  14. The Italian Republic
  15. Japan
  16. The Solomon Islands
  17. Mongolia
  18. The Russian Federation
  19. The People's Republic of China
  20. The Republic of India
  21. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  22. The Republic of Kazakhstan
  23. The Republic of Hungary

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The arrangements cited in the supplied information cover holders of diplomatic and special passports, subject to the terms of the relevant agreements.

This means that ordinary passport holders should not assume they qualify for visa-free entry simply because their country appears on the list.

Travellers should therefore verify the latest bilateral agreement and the passport category it covers before booking a trip.

3. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) offers different entry arrangements depending on a traveller's nationality. Some visitors can enter without a visa, while others can obtain a visa on arrival or must secure permission before travelling.

The UAE's major international airports, including Dubai International Airport, connect the country with destinations worldwide, making it a popular destination for tourism, business and family visits.

UAE lists countries that are eligible for visa-free entry.
UAE mentions countries on its visa-free list. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Twitter

According to the UAE government's official visa guidance, GCC citizens do not need a visa to enter the country. Eligible nationals of other countries may qualify for a visa on arrival.

UAE: GCC citizens

Citizens of GCC member states can enter the UAE without a visa. The countries covered are:

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  • Bahrain
  • Kuwait
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia

Eligible travellers should present a valid passport or national identity card issued by a GCC country, in accordance with the UAE's entry requirements.

UAE: Countries listed for 90-day stay

The supplied list identifies 49 countries whose passport holders may qualify for stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, subject to the applicable entry rules.

The countries are:

  1. Andorra
  2. Argentina
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Brazil
  6. Bulgaria
  7. Chile
  8. Costa Rica
  9. Croatia
  10. Cyprus
  11. Czech Republic
  12. Denmark
  13. El Salvador
  14. Estonia
  15. Finland
  16. France
  17. Germany
  18. Greece
  19. Honduras
  20. Hungary
  21. Iceland
  22. Ireland
  23. Italy
  24. Japan
  25. Kiribati
  26. Latvia
  27. Liechtenstein
  28. Lithuania
  29. Luxembourg
  30. Malaysia
  31. Malta
  32. Monaco
  33. Nauru
  34. Netherlands
  35. Norway
  36. Paraguay
  37. Poland
  38. Portugal
  39. Romania
  40. San Marino
  41. Singapore
  42. Slovakia
  43. Slovenia
  44. South Korea
  45. Spain
  46. Sweden
  47. Switzerland
  48. Vatican City
  49. Uruguay

The applicable length of stay and entry conditions should be confirmed before travelling. Visa-free permission for a visit does not automatically allow a foreign national to work in the UAE.

UAE: Countries listed for 30-day stay

Read also

Philippines announces 7 countries whose visa holders can enter visa-free for 30 days

The supplied material also identifies the following countries and territories as eligible for entry arrangements allowing stays of up to 30 days, depending on the relevant rules:

  1. Australia
  2. The Bahamas
  3. Barbados
  4. Brunei
  5. Canada
  6. China, including Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR
  7. Colombia
  8. Ecuador
  9. Guernsey
  10. The Isle of Man
  11. Jersey
  12. Kazakhstan
  13. Maldives
  14. Mauritius
  15. Mexico
  16. New Zealand
  17. Peru
  18. Russia
  19. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  20. Seychelles
  21. South Africa
  22. Ukraine
  23. The United Kingdom
  24. The United States
  25. Chile
  26. Honduras
  27. Japan
  28. Malaysia
  29. Singapore
  30. South Korea

Some nationalities may qualify for extensions or other entry options, but these are not automatic for every visitor. Travellers should confirm their eligibility and permitted duration of stay with the relevant UAE immigration authority or embassy.

Travellers should check official immigration information before departure, ensure their travel documents meet validity requirements and confirm whether their planned activities, such as employment or study, require a separate visa.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Hong Kong announced seven African countries eligible for a 90-day visa-free entry.

Mongolia mentions countries with visa-free access

Read also

Malaysia announces 3 types of visas available to foreign nationals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mongolia announced a temporary visa-free policy, which allows citizens of 34 countries to visit for tourism for up to 30 days in 2026.

The list covers 32 European countries, Australia and New Zealand, but no African nations. Eligible visitors can apply to extend their stay once for another 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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