A Nigerian DisCo says six days of scheduled outages will affect communities across six local government areas from November 5 to 10

Daily power cuts will last eight hours as TCN carries out maintenance at its Nsukka transmission station

MEDL blames wider supply problems on falling national electricity generation and says normal service depends on improved power availability

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Thousands of electricity customers across several communities in Enugu State are facing six days of scheduled power interruptions following an announcement by Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL).

The electricity distribution company disclosed that the planned outage would affect communities served by three major feeders, potentially disrupting household activities, businesses and other essential services.

Several communities will be without power in Enugu as MEDL schedules a six-day maintenance. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

MEDL, a subsidiary of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), explained that the interruptions were necessary to allow the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to undertake maintenance work at its Nsukka transmission station.

DisCo announces dates and duration of power outage

In a statement issued on Monday, October 26, 2026, MEDL spokesperson Emeka Ezeh announced that the scheduled maintenance would begin on Thursday, November 5, and continue until Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

According to him, electricity supply will be interrupted between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, representing eight hours of scheduled outages each day.

The maintenance exercise will affect customers connected to the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), SUMAS and Orba 33kV feeders.

Ezeh explained that TCN engineers would use the period to carry out essential technical work on equipment at the transmission station.

He maintained that the exercise was necessary to improve electricity reliability and service quality.

Full List of Enugu communities affected by six-day blackout

Although the initial announcement referenced four local government areas, the communities identified in the statement extend across at least six council areas, including Nsukka, Udenu, Uzo-Uwani, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Etiti.

The affected locations include:

Ukopi, Opi Agu, Eha-Alumona and Orba Town

Obollo-Afor and parts of Obollo-Eke

Enugu Ezike, Ibagwa and Nkalagu Obukpa

Okpaligbo, Iheaka and Edem Ani

Agbani, Uzo-Uwani, Obimo and Nkpologu

Lejja, Nguru, Aku and Ogbede

Odim Gate, Nkpor, Nru and Ede Oballa

El Tabera Estate, Ikenga Estate and Wilson Company

Umakashi, Isiakpu, GRA and Ogige Main Market

University of Nigeria Nsukka and surrounding communities

Residents and business owners in the affected locations are expected to experience interruptions during the announced maintenance hours.

DisCo explains why electricity supply has dropped in Enugu

Meanwhile, MEDL has attributed the recent deterioration in electricity supply across Enugu State to reduced power generation nationwide, Premium Times reports.

In a separate statement, Ezeh explained that declining electricity generation had caused low system frequency, forcing TCN to introduce load shedding.

According to him, the development has reduced the volume of electricity allocated to MEDL, affecting its ability to meet daily service commitments.

The company explained that the supply challenges were not entirely within its control, as electricity distribution depends on available generation and transmission capacity.

Enugu residents will be in a prolonged power outage as the DisCo schedules routine maintenance. Credit: Novatos

Source: Getty Images

MEDL assures customers of improved electricity supply

MEDL assured customers that it would continue monitoring electricity allocation and distributing available power across its network.

The company also expressed optimism that normal electricity supply would return once the broader generation challenges were resolved.

Ezeh appealed to affected residents for patience and understanding, stressing that the scheduled maintenance was intended to strengthen the reliability of electricity infrastructure.

The company apologised for the inconvenience the exercise could cause households, commercial establishments and institutions across the affected communities.

Band A feeders miss 20-hour electricity target

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ikeja Electric (IE) has apologised to customers in parts of Lagos after five Band A electricity feeders failed to meet the minimum daily power supply requirement of 20 hours on September 30 and October 1, 2026.

The electricity distribution company disclosed the shortfall in a public notice published on Friday, October 2, explaining that the affected feeders experienced varying levels of electricity supply disruption.

Source: Legit.ng