Salvation Ministries founder Pastor David Ibiyeomie issued a stern warning to Christians about tithing during the festive season

Ibiyeomie linked tyre bursts on his own vehicles to drivers who allegedly failed to pay their tithes

The pastor urged believers to examine their religious commitments rather than blame every misfortune on spiritual attacks

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has warned Christians that failing to pay tithes could bring misfortune they may wrongly blame on the devil.

Pastor Ibiyeomie urged believers to settle their religious financial obligations before spending on Christmas festivities.

Ibiyeomie tells believers to consider their commitments before blaming misfortune on spiritual attacks. Photo credit: @DavidIbiyeomie

Source: Facebook

The cleric told his congregation to prioritise tithing above festive expenses such as clothing.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this in a sermon that has gone viral online.

"Don't buy a Christmas cloth when you have not paid tithe. It's dangerous. It's very dangerous," he said.

Tyre bursts linked to unpaid tithes

To drive home his message, Ibiyeomie recounted two separate incidents involving vehicle tyres he says burst during journeys, which he attributed directly to the drivers' failure to pay tithes.

In the first account, he said two tyres burst on a vehicle that was carrying him. He claimed he immediately told the driver that he did not pay tithes.

"I said to the driver of the passenger, I said, you don't pay tithe," he recalled.

He described a second incident involving a driver employed to handle his Rolls-Royce, with two tyres bursting while he and his wife were in the car.

"I said, go and check his record. Truth was not a tither," he said, referring to the driver.

Ibiyeomie said both cases confirmed his position that not every misfortune should be attributed to spiritual attacks.

"Not everything is the devil," he told his congregation, asking believers to first consider whether they had been faithful with their tithes before pointing fingers at the devil.

Pay the correct amount, pastor insists

Beyond simply paying tithes, Ibiyeomie criticised Christians who contribute inconsistent or improperly calculated amounts, insisting that the obligation requires accuracy.

"Many of you are Christians, but don't pay the correct tithe. You pay as you like. It's not pay as you go. Pay correct tithe," he said.

He also issued a specific warning about the December period, suggesting that neglecting tithes during the holiday season could have serious consequences for believers and their families.

"I'm telling you this December, don't tamper with your tithe. Otherwise, they may rush your children," he warned.

The pastor concluded by calling on Christians to take the practice seriously and stop treating it as optional, urging them to assess their own commitments before attributing life's difficulties to external forces.

Legit.ng earlier reported tha Ibiyeomie hammered the importance of what he described as “correct tithe.” While warning that failure to give could lead to financial hardship, he said giving to God should be done faithfully and regularly.

Odumeje explains why he does not collect, preach about tithes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Odumeje said his ministry is built on demonstrating spiritual power, not financial teachings.

The cleric criticised churches that prioritise money collection over practical miracles and spiritual evidence.

Odumeje addressed whether tithing is wrong and what he believes should govern the practice.

Source: Legit.ng