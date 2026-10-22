Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa for up to 30 days

The visa-free arrangement covers nine countries across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, each allowed up to three entries per year

The policy operates on a unilateral basis, meaning Azerbaijan extended the privilege independently without requiring reciprocal arrangements

Azerbaijan has opened its doors to citizens of nine countries under a unilateral visa-free arrangement, allowing eligible passport holders to visit for up to 30 days per entry without prior authorisation.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the official list as part of its visa category updates, confirming that ordinary passport holders from the listed nations can enter Azerbaijan three times within a one-year window, with each stay capped at 30 days.

Azerbaijan mentions 9 nationals who can visit the country visa free. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Azerbaijan: Which countries made the list

The nine eligible countries are below:

1. Citizens of the People's Republic of China holding ordinary passports officially issued by the Government of the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions

2. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

3. The Sultanate of Oman

4. The Kingdom of Bahrain

5. The State of Kuwait

6. Japan

7. The Republic of Korea

8. Bosnia and Herzegovina

9. Republic of Singapore

What the policy means for travellers

Azerbaijani authorities describe the arrangement as a unilateral visa-free regime, meaning the country extended the benefit independently, without requiring the listed nations to make the same concession in return.

Each eligible traveller may make up to three separate entries during the validity period, with no single stay exceeding 30 days. The policy applies only to holders of ordinary passports, as specified in the official document.

No African country appears on the list, meaning Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan, and other African passport holders are not covered by the current arrangement and would still need to apply for a visa through standard channels before travelling to Azerbaijan.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Mongolia announced that citizens of 34 countries can visit without a visa for 30 days.

Thailand: Eligible countries for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand announced new visa rules, which cut visa-free stays from 60 days to 30 for travellers from 59 countries and territories.

The changes also introduce a 15-day limit for visitors from Mauritius and Seychelles, while travellers from Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia will need to use Visa-on-Arrival channels.

Source: Legit.ng