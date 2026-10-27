Nigerian singer Teni Apata revealed the deeply personal moment that sparked her beloved hit song, Uyo Meyo

Teni disclosed that it took her eight years to complete university, and fans kept asking when she would graduate

Fans flooded the comments with emotional stories of their own delayed graduations after Teni shared her story

Nigerian singer Teni Apata has pulled back the curtain on how one of her most beloved songs, "Uyo Meyo," came to life, revealing that it began as an emotional freestyle she recorded on her graduation day.

In an interview clip with Queen's Mic shared on Instagram on Monday, 27 October 2026, the singer said she drove herself to her graduation ceremony, alone, and the emotions of the moment overtook her inside the car.\

Teni opens up on what she suffered before graduating from the university. Photo credit@tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

"I made that song crying. It was a freestyle on my graduation day," Teni shared. "I drove myself to my graduation and the car was just like so emotional."

Teni's seven-year university journey

What made the moment even more charged was the weight of the years behind it. Teni said it took her seven years to complete her university degree, a period during which she watched others graduate while fielding repeated questions about when her own turn would come.

"People were asking me when are you gonna graduate? Next year! When next year, come again next year," she recalled.

When she eventually crossed the finish line, the music star said she channelled all of that pent-up emotion into the freestyle, which began circulating online before the official song even existed. Fans were so moved that they begged her to turn it into a proper record.

"The freestyle blew before the song blew. People were begging me to make the song," she said.

Teni shares how she broke down in tears while she was freestyling one of her hit songs after graduation. Photo credit@tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Why Teni Celebrated Others' Wins

Teni also opened up about the mindset that kept her grounded during those years of waiting. She said she genuinely celebrated other people's milestones because she believed doing so would eventually bring her own blessings.

"I was always happy for people, yes, because I believe that if you're happy for others, your own will surely come. Because when you're not happy for people, it means you are possessed," she explained.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer's interview as she speaks about her career:

What fans said about the music star

The revelation struck a chord with fans who flooded the comments with their own stories of academic perseverance.

@sheisziora wrote:

"I can remember this freestyle like m@ddd… Back then, when I was still in the uni, anytime I listened to this song, I would always say to myself, 'One day, I'll sing this song with my First Class certificate in my hand.' And guess what? That day eventually came!"

@don.karzy commented:

"That song is so spiritual before I knew what the words means I got hooked to it and still have same feeling everytime I listen to it like it was the first time. So emotional so deep so spiritual"

@luna.kalon observed:

"I cry sometimes when I listen to that song, I think when an artist records a song from a deep place you the listener will feel it."

@according2bims shared:

"Took me 8 years, and that alone is enough proof that nothing can stop me from achieving whatever I want!!! Delay isn't denial."

@gemini24_events added:

"I vividly remember that freestyle, I prefer it to the main song. That song is a prayer for me every time."

@official_manova said:

"I felt the emotions in that song too. It's just too smooth."

Teni sings at Veekee James' wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Teni sang after attending fashion designer Veekee James' first wedding anniversary celebration with her husband, Femi Atere.

The singer made an unexpected appearance, which left the fashion designer jumping with excitement.

Teni also performed her new song, Money, at the party amid cheers from the guests.

Source: Legit.ng