Thailand introduced a Long-Term Resident Visa programme targeting wealthy and skilled foreigners seeking to live and work in the country

The LTR Visa covers 4 distinct categories of foreign nationals, each with its own eligibility conditions and financial requirements

Holders of the LTR Visa enjoy a range of privileges beyond the tax exemption, all stated in the original guidance

Thailand introduced a Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa programme that grants overseas income tax exemptions to four categories of qualifying foreigners, positioning the country as a premier destination for wealthy individuals and global professionals.

The programme, administered by the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Center (TIESC) is designed to draw at least one million high-potential foreign residents into the country over the next five years.

Thailand announces those who will no longer pay tax on overseas income. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Beyond the tax benefit, LTR Visa holders receive annual immigration reporting instead of the standard 90-day requirement.

The 4 LTR Visa Categories

The four qualifying groups are Wealthy Global Citizens, Wealthy Pensioners, Work-from-Thailand Professionals, and Highly Skilled Professionals.

Spouses and dependent children of any primary applicant across all four categories are also eligible to apply for a dependant visa.

Wealthy Global Citizens are individuals with substantial assets or investments. Wealthy Pensioners are retirees who meet specific passive income thresholds and wish to settle in Thailand long-term.

Work-from-Thailand Professionals are remote workers employed by foreign companies who carry out their duties from within Thailand, and notably, this group does not qualify for a local Thai work permit since they have no Thai employer. Highly Skilled Professionals are experts working in targeted industries for Thai businesses, research institutions, universities, or government agencies.

This group must demonstrate a minimum average annual income of USD 80,000 over the preceding two years, though applicants earning between USD 40,000 and USD 80,000 may still qualify by providing proof of a master's degree or higher in science or technology. Highly Skilled Professionals also enjoy a flat personal income tax rate of 17%.

Across all four categories, applicants must maintain their qualifying conditions throughout the entire visa period, covering factors such as investment amounts, employment status, bank balances, and health insurance coverage.

How to Apply for the LTR Visa

Applications are submitted online through the TIESC system, after which relevant agencies including Thailand's Board of Investment and the Department of Consular Affairs review and endorse each applicant's qualifications within 20 working days.

Successful applicants then complete a pre-approval process lasting one to three working days before collecting their visa either at a Royal Thai Embassy overseas or at the One Stop Service Centre in Bangkok.

Thailand makes official post about retirement visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand's retirement visa programme targets foreigners at a paticular age range who hold a state pension and wish to stay in the country.

Applicants must meet strict financial thresholds, including a monthly income or a minimum balance held in a current bank account.

Source: Legit.ng