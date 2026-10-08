Bahrain's Labour Market Regulatory Authority outlined the conditions employers must meet to renew expatriate work permits

Foreign workers can renew their permits while inside or outside Bahrain, with renewal windows opening months before expiry

Renewal fees vary depending on the duration chosen, with additional charges for health care and dependants' permits

Bahrain's Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) has published the full set of conditions governing work permit renewals for expatriate employees.

The guide gives foreign workers and their employers a clear picture of what the process involves.

Bahrain lists 6 conditions for foreign employees to renew work permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for renewal of Bahrain work permit

1. The renewal process is handled by employers, and only those registered in the LMRA system as a responsible or authorised person on behalf of their establishment are eligible to submit a renewal request.

2. Expatriate employees whose occupations require periodic medical check-ups must complete those health assessments before their permits can be renewed, regardless of whether they are physically present in Bahrain at the time.

3. Workers do not need to be in the country to renew. Permits can be processed for employees based abroad, provided the existing permit remains valid.

4. One important travel document requirement applies across the board: the employee's passport must be valid for at least two months.

5. The timing of when a renewal can be submitted depends on the length of the current permit. Employees on a two-year or one-year permit may begin the renewal process up to six months before expiry.

6. Workers on a six-month permit can apply up to five months in advance.

Processing times for renewal of work permit

Employers can choose between three permit durations when renewing. A six-month renewal costs BHD 52.5, a one-year renewal costs BHD 105, and a two-year renewal costs BHD 210.

Basic health care fees are charged separately and follow the same structure: BHD 45 for six months, BHD 90 for one year, and BHD 180 for two years.

Where an expatriate employee has dependants, their permits are renewed at the same time as the primary employee's, at a flat rate of BHD 90 per dependant, regardless of the duration of the primary permit.

Once a renewal application is submitted, the LMRA processes it within one working day.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng