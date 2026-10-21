Cyprus's Immigration Department outlined two direct pathways through which foreign nationals can secure permanent residence in the Mediterranean island nation

The investor route requires a minimum €300,000 investment across four eligible categories, plus proof of at least €50,000 in annual personal income

A second route, Category F, targets non-working residents and requires a much lower annual income threshold with no investment obligation

Cyprus's Immigration Department has detailed two direct pathways through which third-country nationals can obtain permanent residence in the country, with requirements ranging from a €300,000 investment to a modest passive income threshold.

The information, published on December 29, 2025, outlines the fast-track investor immigration permit and the Category F residence option, each designed for a different type of foreign applicant seeking long-term settlement in Cyprus.

Cyprus explains two approved routes for permanent residence. Photo credit: Gov.Cy.

Source: UGC

The Investor Immigration Permit

The investor route requires applicants to commit a minimum of €300,000 to one of four eligible categories: the purchase of a newly built residential property from a developer, the acquisition of commercial real estate such as offices, hotels or shops, an investment in the share capital of a registered Cypriot company that employs at least five people, or the purchase of units in a qualifying Cyprus investment fund.

Beyond the investment itself, applicants must demonstrate a personal annual income of at least €50,000.

That figure rises by €15,000 for a spouse included in the application and by €10,000 for each dependent minor child. For those investing in residential property, this income must originate entirely from abroad and be verifiable through a tax return from the applicant's country of tax residence.

Successful applicants and their adult dependants receive a residence permit of unlimited validity, though the physical permit card carries a 10-year expiry and must be renewed. Permits issued to minor dependants remain valid until the child turns 18.

All applicants must hold a clean criminal record from both their country of origin and country of residence, carry comprehensive health insurance, and confirm they do not intend to take up regular employment in Cyprus.

Serving as a company director in a firm they have invested in is, however, permitted.

Category F: The Passive Income Route

The second pathway, Category F, targets individuals who wish to live in Cyprus without working. It requires no investment, only proof of a secured annual income from abroad of at least €9,568.17, with an additional €4,613.22 required for each dependent included in the application. Acceptable income sources include pensions, share dividends, deposit interest and rental income.

This route is suited to retirees or individuals with steady passive earnings who want to settle in Cyprus as permanent visitors rather than as investors.

Both routes require applicants and their adult family members to renew their criminal record certificates every three years and to maintain valid health insurance throughout their stay.

Cyprus lists conditions for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cyprus updated its citizenship by naturalisation rules in December 2023, setting out conditions all adult applicants must meet cumulatively.

Foreigners seeking Cypriot citizenship must prove at least 7 years of legal residence over a 10-year period, plus an unbroken 12 months before applying.

Source: Legit.ng