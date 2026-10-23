Saudi Arabia has unveiled a Special Talent Residency programme targeting top professionals across three key sectors

The programme offers a pathway to permanent residency for eligible foreign professionals who meet set conditions

Salary thresholds for the three categories vary significantly, with executives commanding the highest requirement

Saudi Arabia has announced monthly salary benchmarks that foreign professionals must meet to qualify for its Special Talent Residency programme, which still applies in 2026.

The programme, listed on the Saudi government's official premium residency portal, targets exceptional talent in executive leadership, healthcare, science, and research.

Saudi Arabia names salary levels foreign professionals need for permanent residency. Photo credit: Bastien Ohier, Wung Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Its stated goal is to attract highly skilled professionals from across the world to support the country's development ambitions, stimulate innovation, and strengthen human capital investment.

Qualified residents under the scheme may be eligible for permanent residency upon meeting specified conditions.

Primary holders under the programme are also exempted from the Nitaqat system, which ordinarily regulates the proportion of Saudi nationals employers must hire relative to foreign workers.

Monthly salary conditions for Saudi permanent residency for professionals

The government has outlined three distinct salary thresholds based on professional category:

1. Researchers employed at whitelisted entities in priority specialisations must earn a minimum monthly wage of SAR 14,000 (approximately ₦6.3 million).

2. Healthcare and scientific professionals working in whitelisted entities under priority specialisations must earn a minimum monthly wage of SAR 35,000 (approximately ₦15.75 million).

3. Executives holding first or second-level positions must earn a total minimum monthly wage of SAR 80,000 (approximately ₦36 million).

Beyond salary requirements, applicants must hold an employment contract with entities on the government's approved whitelist and work within designated priority specialisations.

The programme is designed not only to draw in global talent but also to support the long-term stability of qualifying residents within Saudi society.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had explained how foreign professionals can qualify for permanent residency.

Amount for Saudi Arabia long-term residency application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had published the amount that foreigners must pay to secure long-term residency.

The details appear on the Saudi Premium Residency portal, which outlines two main pathways available to foreign nationals looking to settle in the country legally.

Under the renewable option, foreigners pay 100,000 Saudi Riyals (about ₦44.6m) per year to maintain their Premium Residency status.

Source: Legit.ng