Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined the requirements foreigners must satisfy to bring family members into the country

The application process involves several document submissions, including proof of relationship and a good conduct certificate

A mandatory medical test conducted outside Qatar is among the conditions that could catch many applicants off guard

For Nigerians and other Africans considering the japa route to Qatar, reuniting with family after securing a foothold in the Gulf state comes with its own set of bureaucratic hurdles.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published the full list of requirements for obtaining a family residence visa, and prospective applicants will need to prepare thoroughly before submitting their paperwork.

Qatar lists 6 conditions foreigners must meet to get a family residence visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The visa, which falls under the category of family sponsorship residence permits, is designed for foreign nationals who wish to bring relatives into the country to live with them. The Ministry processes applications through its services centres, including the headquarters location.

Conditions for Qatar family residence visa

1. One of the first things applicants will need to gather is a copy of an attested work contract.

2. Crucially, this document must clearly state both the applicant's profession and their salary, suggesting that Qatar authorities will assess whether a sponsor earns enough to support dependants.

3. Proving the family relationship is equally important. An attested certificate confirming the connection between the sponsor and the person seeking residence must be submitted alongside the application.

4. Adult applicants face an additional requirement that may require advance planning: a good conduct certificate, which must be attested by the relevant authorities in the applicant's home country. For Nigerians, this typically involves engaging with the Nigeria Police Force and navigating the attestation process, which is known to take time.

5. Perhaps the most logistically demanding condition is the mandatory medical test. Applicants must undergo this examination outside Qatar, following a mechanism set by the concerned authorities, before the visa can be granted.

6. The Ministry also reserves the right to impose any other condition it deems necessary, leaving room for case-by-case requirements that applicants may not anticipate.

The processing fee for the family residence visa is set at QAR 200, which converts to roughly 74,000 Nigerian naira at current exchange rates, though currency fluctuations may affect the actual cost.

Anyone planning to use this route is advised to begin gathering documents well ahead of time, particularly those that require attestation or involve dealings with Nigerian government agencies.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng