Saudi Arabia has unveiled the full list of benefits attached to its Limited and Unlimited Duration Premium Residency products

Foreign residents could gain the right to work, own property, and move freely without the usual visa requirements

The programme extends several of its key privileges not just to holders but also to their spouses, children, and dependants

Saudi Arabia has published details of the benefits available to foreigners who obtain its Premium Residency, outlining what both annual and permanent holders stand to gain.

The Saudi government, through its official Premium Residency platform, described the scheme as one designed for individuals seeking a stable, long-term life in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s premium residence permit offers foreigners nine key benefits. Photo credit: Bastien Ohier

Source: Getty Images

Officials positioned Saudi Arabia as an attractive destination owing to its cultural heritage, geographic location, and economic opportunities, framing the residency products as part of a broader effort to build a more open and progressive society.

The 9 benefits of Saudi Premium Residency

The government listed the following benefits for holders of both the Limited Duration and Unlimited Duration Premium Residency:

1. Reside in Saudi with family members, including parents, spouses, and children under 25.

2. Flexibility to move from one establishment to another.

3. Exemption from the fees imposed on expats and their dependents and companions.

4. Exit and return to Saudi for the premium residency holder and their family members without requiring a visa.

5. The entitlement to obtain visit visas for relatives.

6. Use tracks dedicated to citizens at airports.

7. The entitlement to work in the private sector and move between establishments applies to the husband, wife, and dependents, including the daughters' and sons' dependents.

8. Conducting business under the guidelines of The Investment Law.

9. Own and Usufruct real estate.

The package notably extends several privileges beyond the primary holder, granting spouses and dependants the right to work in the private sector and move freely between employers.

Family members are also covered under the exit and re-entry provisions, removing the need for separate visa applications.

The exemption from expat fees is particularly significant, as such levies have historically added considerable financial strain for foreign workers and their families living in the kingdom.

Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had listed three categories of foreigners eligible for its five-year gifted residence permit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had shared the amount foreigners must pay to secure long-term residency.

Key requirement for Saudi Arabia's preimum residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had released one key condition foreigners must meet for its premium residence permit.

The announcement came from the Saudi Arabian government, which published the details of its Premium Unlimited and Fixed-Term Residency scheme on its official residency platform.

The programme is designed for people who wish to settle in Saudi Arabia, either permanently or for a defined period.

Source: Legit.ng