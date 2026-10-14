U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the removal of 8 illegal immigrants following weekend operations across the country

Those deported include nationals from El Salvador, Mexico, and Guatemala convicted of offences ranging from drug distribution to child explo1tation

ICE warned that anyone in the country illegally remains a target for arrest and deportation regardless of their location

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

USA - The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed the deportation of eight foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes, following operations carried out over the weekend.

ICE said the removals targeted individuals it described as gang members, sexual offenders, and other public safety threats residing in the country without legal authorisation.

ICE warns that anyone living in the country illegally could face arrest and deportation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This was disclosed on the X handle of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, @ICEgov, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

"If you are here illegally, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you," the agency said in its announcement.

Who was deported

The eight individuals removed came from El Salvador, Mexico, and Guatemala, and each carried at least one criminal conviction in the United States.

Juan Contreras Bonilla, a Salvadoran national, had been convicted of malicious wounding. His compatriot Angel Norberto Bautista-Herrera was convicted of distribution of a controlled substance, while Dina Zulema Avelar faced convictions for insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Among those deported from Mexico, Emmanuel Herrera Sanchez had been convicted of distributing 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Rocio Basurto-Ayala was convicted of distributing methamphetamine, and Miguel Obed Romero-Reyes carried a conviction for possession with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl. Victor Hugo Rosaldo-Lara, also a Mexican national, was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Irvin Roblero-Ortiz, a Guatemalan national, was convicted of abduction and strangulat1on.

ICE's warning to undocumented immigrants

The agency used the announcement to send a clear signal to others without legal immigration status in the country, reiterating that no individual residing illegally would be beyond the reach of enforcement operations.

ICE did not specify in its statement which states the operations were conducted in or confirm whether additional arrests were made beyond the eight deportations announced.

US increases number of Nigerians for deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the US government raised the number of Nigerians on its deportation list to 157 and published their names and photos publicly.

The Nigerians on the list were arrested across multiple US states, including Texas, New Jersey, Georgia, California and Florida.

Their offences range from wire fraud and money laundering to drug-related charges and identity theft.

Source: Legit.ng