Malaysia's eVisa system includes a specific compulsory document requirement that applies only to applicants under the age of 18

The Malaysia eVisa portal outlines strict conditions on what foreign visitors are and are not permitted to do during their stay in the country

Single Entry and Multiple Entry Visa holders face different validity periods depending on the category under which they apply

Malaysia's official eVisa portal has outlined a key requirement specifically targeting younger applicants, alongside a set of conditions that all visa holders must comply with during their time in the country.

The requirement is presented as non-negotiable, setting it apart from documentation that may be optional for other categories of travellers.

Malaysia mentions 1 key requirement for foreigners under 18 to get eVisa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the terms and conditions published on the Malaysian Immigration Department's eVisa platform, any applicant who is under 18 years of age is required to upload a Birth Certificate as part of their visa application.

What Malaysia prohibits visa holders from doing

Beyond documentation, the portal is explicit about the boundaries of a visitor's stay. Foreign nationals are not permitted to take up unauthorised employment, attend school, or act as representatives of foreign media organisations while in Malaysia.

The government has made clear that any breach of Malaysian law will result in criminal proceedings and administrative action.

Single and multiple entry visa validity explained

The eVisa system offers two main visa types, each with its own validity structure. A Single Entry Visa (SEV) is valid for six months from the date it is issued, giving the holder a window within which to make one journey into Malaysia. However, applicants falling under the Foreign Workers, Fly and Cruise, and Wedding Tourism categories receive a shorter validity period of three months from the issuance date, provided their passport remains valid throughout.

The Multiple Entry Visa (MEV) operates differently depending on the purpose of travel. Holders applying under the Fly and Cruise or Wedding Tourism categories receive a three-month validity, while those applying for Medical or Business Visitor purposes are granted six months from the date of issuance.

Regardless of category, MEV holders are permitted to stay in Malaysia for a maximum of 30 days per entry, subject to passport validity.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng