Fisayomi Omotayo, a 19-year-old, graduated with a first-class honours degree in Accounting from Redeemers University, Ede

She took to LinkedIn a week after her graduation to reintroduce herself and celebrate the impressive achievement publicly

Her post quickly drew widespread attention and warm congratulations from people across her network on LinkedIn

Fisayomi Omotayo, a 19-year-old accounting graduate, captured the attention of thousands on LinkedIn after sharing the news of her first-class honours degree from Redeemers University, Ede, in October 2026.

Writing on the platform roughly a week after her graduation ceremony, she formally reintroduced herself to her network, listing her full name, Omotayo Fisayomi Oluwafunmilayo, her degree in B.Sc. Accounting, and her classification: first class honours, Class of 2026.

Redeemers University student bags first class at 19, her online post trends. Photo: LinkedIn/ Fisayomi Olayomi

Source: UGC

She closed the post by dedicating the achievement to God.

First class at 19 from Redeemers University

What made the announcement stand out was not just the grade but her age. Completing a full undergraduate accounting programme and graduating with the highest academic distinction at 19 years old is a feat that resonated strongly with many who came across the post.

Redeemers University, located in Ede, Osun State, is a private Christian university established in 2012. Its accounting programme is part of its Faculty of Management Sciences, and a first-class result there requires consistent academic excellence across the duration of the course.

Fisayomi did not elaborate on the details of her journey through university in the post, but the brevity of the announcement carried its own weight. In a few lines, she let the result speak for itself.

People celebrate 19-year-old Redeeemers University graduate

Her LinkedIn post drew an outpouring of goodwill from connections and strangers alike.

Ogar Princess said:

"Massive congratulations"

Adetope Adesipo said:

"Congratulations to you, Fisayomi Omotayo. Wish you all the very best."

Fareedah Oladeji said:

"Whooshhh. Big congratulations, Queen!"

Dr. Folashade Olulade said:

"Congratulations Fisayomi Omotayo. You have done absolutely well"

𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐛𝐚 𝐈𝐥𝐨 said:

"Congratulations Fisayomi Omotayo. Look at you, you finally did it, actually you are so so inspiring. Congratulations once again"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng