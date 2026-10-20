A viral photo of Aliko Dangote in a prayer posture with raised hands sparked speculation about what the billionaire was asking God

The businessman addressed the image during a speaking engagement tied to his company's Vision 2030 initiative on Monday, October 19, 2026

The Dangote Group founder, known for his devout Muslim faith, offered a striking explanation for what the moment truly meant to him

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has addressed a widely circulated photograph that shows him in a prayer posture with his hands raised, telling viewers that the moment had been widely misread.

The billionaire businessman clarified the image during the Dangote Group's Vision 2030 initiative, in a video shared on Monday, October 19, 2026. According to Dangote, many people who came across the photo assumed he was asking God for more wealth or favour.

Aliko Dangote explains his viral prayer photo as a message of gratitude to God. Credit: alikodangote

Source: UGC

"I wasn't begging for anything," he said, pushing back against that interpretation.

What Dangote said he was actually doing

Rather than petitioning God, Dangote explained that the photograph captured a moment of profound gratitude. He described his state of mind at the time as one of overwhelming thankfulness, stating that he expressed appreciation to God:

"God, you have over blessed me. Even if I'm the only one that you created, you have done more than enough."

The clarification offers a rare window into the private spiritual life of one of the continent's most powerful figures. Dangote, founder and president of the Dangote Group, is a devout Muslim who observes the five daily prayers and has frequently been seen praying in mosques. He is widely recognised for the contrast between his immense wealth and the humility he projects in religious settings, where he has often been photographed without fanfare.

Billionaire Aliko Dangote shares insight into his spiritual life. Credit: alikodangote

Source: Getty Images

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote recalled an experience that left a strong impression on him about Burna Boy.

The X video of Dangote clarifying his viral prayer photo is below:

Dangote to appear on Isbae U's show

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote disclosed that he will appear on content creator Isbae U’s YouTube show, Curiosity Made Me Ask, after the comedian made a direct request.

The exchange took place during an interactive session between the billionaire and Nigerian creatives in Lagos on Monday, October 19.

Isbae U used the opportunity to appeal to the industrialist, explaining that many of his existing interviews were on platforms that younger Nigerians did not typically watch.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng