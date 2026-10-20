Nigeria's mobile services market now includes six providers, with Lebara joining MTN, Airtel, Globacom, T2 and VITEL Wireless

Lebara launched nationwide commercial operations in September 2026, offering physical SIM cards and e-SIMs through retail outlets and its app

VITEL and Lebara operate as mobile virtual network operators, meaning they use existing telecom infrastructure rather than building their own

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians have more telecommunications providers to consider, with Lebara joining MTN, Airtel, Globacom, T2 and VITEL Wireless in the country's expanding mobile services market.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) regulates the telecommunications industry and publishes data on subscriber numbers, operators and market developments.

Nigeria's telecom market is expanding as new providers such as VITEL and Lebara enter the scene. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

While MTN, Airtel, Globacom and T2 are established mobile network brands, VITEL and Lebara operate under the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) model.

This allows them to provide telecommunications services through arrangements with existing network operators rather than building complete nationwide mobile network infrastructure themselves.

Here are six providers Nigerians should know about.

1. MTN Nigeria

MTN is Nigeria's largest telecommunications operator, offering voice calls, mobile internet, data bundles and other digital services to individuals and businesses.

The company operates its own telecommunications infrastructure and provides prepaid and postpaid services across the country.

2. Airtel Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria provides mobile voice and internet services, including data bundles, international roaming and other telecommunications products.

The company competes in the market through different packages designed to meet customers' communication and internet needs.

3. Globacom

Globacom, popularly known as Glo, is a Nigerian telecommunications company offering mobile voice calls, internet access and data services.

It serves individual and corporate customers and remains one of the established brands in Nigeria's mobile telecommunications market.

4. T2

T2, formerly known as 9mobile, provides mobile communication services, including voice calls and internet data packages.

Customers can check the company's available plans, coverage and pricing to determine whether its services meet their requirements.

5. VITEL Wireless

VITEL Wireless is a mobile virtual network operator that entered Nigeria's telecommunications market with digital connectivity services.

In March 2026, the company offered a free e-SIM to subscribers who purchased 3.5GB of data for N1,500.

VITEL also completed interconnectivity with major Nigerian mobile network operators, enabling its subscribers to communicate with users on other networks, Punch reports.

Six telecom brands Nigerians should know as the country's mobile services market continues to develop. Photo: assd

Source: Getty Images

6. Lebara

Lebara is another MVNO operating in Nigeria. The company began nationwide commercial operations in September 2026, making its services available through retail outlets and registered agents.

Customers can obtain physical SIM cards or e-SIMs and complete identity verification through the My LebaraNG application.

The company said its initial services include voice calls, SMS and mobile data, alongside features such as cloud storage, device financing options for eligible customers and access to its LebaraPlay entertainment platform.

Lebara operates through existing network infrastructure, allowing it to compete through pricing, distribution and customer experience.

What subscribers should consider

Before choosing a provider, Nigerians should compare network coverage, internet speed, data prices, call rates, customer support and e-SIM compatibility.

Network performance varies by location, so checking availability in areas where customers live and work is important.

The NCC's industry statistics page provides further information about Nigeria's telecommunications market and subscriber trends.

New telecom company confirms phone numbers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Swift Telephone Network Limited (STN), has confirmed the telephone numbers it uses as it prepares to expand its operations across Nigeria.

STN received a Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) from the federal government, giving it the authority to provide telecommunications services across the country.

Checks show STN's numbers fall within the 0201 343 to 0201 348 ranges, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission's national numbering plan.

Source: Legit.ng