Daniel Regha has criticised Peter Obi over his reported advice to Nigerians in the UK to reject financial requests from relatives back home

The social media commentator accused Obi of prioritising his 2027 presidential ambition over Nigerians struggling with economic hardship

Regha also recalled the 2022/2023 naira redesign controversy while questioning the former Anambra governor’s position

Social media commentator Daniel Regha has criticised Peter Obi over his recent remarks to Nigerians living in the United Kingdom about sending money to relatives back home.

Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, made the comments during a meeting with diaspora supporters in Manchester, where he argued that financial assistance could ease hardship without addressing the underlying problems of poor governance.

Daniel Regha calls out Peter Obi over comments made during a meeting with Nigerians in the UK. Photos: @danielregha/@peterobi/IG.

Source: Instagram

His statement has drawn criticism from Regha, who questioned the former Anambra State governor’s position in view of his public concerns about hunger and economic difficulties in Nigeria.

Daniel Regha questions Peter Obi's comments

In a post on X on Monday, October 19, Regha accused Obi of placing his political ambition ahead of the welfare of Nigerians who depend on financial assistance from family members abroad.

He referenced Obi’s reported statement, “You have people at home in Nigeria today who are begging you for money. Tell them no!”

Regha argued that the advice could affect struggling Nigerians who rely on remittances to meet their daily needs.

He also questioned whether Obi would have received the same treatment if President Bola Tinubu, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Omoyele Sowore or another opposition figure had made similar remarks.

The commentator further brought up the 2022/2023 naira redesign policy, alleging that Obi defended the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision because he believed it would hurt the opposition.

Regha used the comparison to question what he described as a contradiction between Obi’s concerns about hunger and his latest comments on financial support.

He also pointed to campaign donations, questioning why a politician seeking public support would encourage people to withhold money from relatives.

Read Daniel Regha's criticism of Peter Obi here:

Reactions trail Daniel Regha's comments about Peter Obi

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@cyril0basi stated:

"I feel you need to pick a struggle n let’s us know where you stand. You hv been dragging him for too long. It’s either his wife’s bag or something but your current presidents son rides in a convoy with a jammer it’s not a problem to you."

@AgencyRain wrote:

"It's just sad that instead of you seeking and praying for a better Nigeria you've turned yourself to a tool of mockery, the fact that you are even a Youth castigating @PeterObi shows Nigerians actually deserve the leaders they have. Where is the full clip before deceiving people"

Peter Obi remarks about helping those in Nigeria have generated backlash. Photo: @peterobi/IG.

Source: Facebook

Daniel Regha confronts Jarvis over Peller relationship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Regha ignited reactions on social media after he called out TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis for allegedly using their relationship to chase clout.

The online personality, while conversing with Jarvis during a live stream session, gave her a piece of his mind, criticising her and her now-estranged lover, Peller.

Regha bluntly advised Jarvis that her relationship with Peller was forced and driven by mutual clout-chasing, stating that the couple had never used their platforms for anything reasonable that affects their fans

Source: Legit.ng