Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo turned heads at the Utondu Aerobics Club end-of-year dinner on 17 October 2026

The 89-year-old showed off his athletic ability at the formal gathering, leaving his security aides scrambling to keep up

A video of the moment quickly went viral, drawing a wave of reactions from Nigerians online

At 89, former Nigerian President General Olusegun Obasanjo is showing no signs of slowing down, and a video from a recent event is proof.

Footage from the Utondu Aerobics Club end-of-year dinner party, held on 17 October 2026, captured the elder statesman breaking into a run inside a decorated banquet hall, complete with draped curtains and elegant lighting.

Video of Obasanjo showing off his running skills at event sparks reactions. Credit: @olusegunobasanjo

Source: Instagram

The clip, which spread rapidly across social media, shows Obasanjo walking through the venue before the moment of athletic display that left the crowd in high spirits.

Obasanjo's Display Delights the Crowd

The clip, shared with the caption "Moment Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo showed off his athletic skills to prove he is still fit at 89," was received with a mix of admiration, laughter, and genuine affection.

A man in a white suit was also seen taking to the microphone on stage during the same occasion, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the gathering.

The lighthearted footage quickly resonated with Nigerians online, many of whom were struck by the former president's energy and cheerfulness.

Watch Obasanjo run at the Utondu Aerobics Club event:

Nigerians React to Obasanjo's Vitality

The clip drew a flood of comments from fans and followers across social media platforms. Here is what some of them had to say:

@vinnie_n14 wrote:

"Baba sabi stress his security aids sha 😀😀😀"

@ebunaffon commented:

"The best and fearless President, the most respected by other Countries"

@sunnieblaze shared:

"I love how baba spends his old age like a tender. Playfully, joy all over him, makes good relationships with almost everyone, attends ceremonies and events. With this kind of mood, he will still be strong ten years from now"

@adegboyegaabudu stated:

"This is the only LEADER of Nigeria that continues to develop himself. Attends conferences all over the world and participates. Young and sharp mind. ❤️"

@dj_super_wizzy wrote:

"I love the fact that we are seeing Gen Olusegun Obasanjo on our screen lately having the amount of fun he never had while in office simply because he is the Mr president, 😂😂😂😂😂"

@ch.ocho9811 said:

"He's 89 and so strong."

@e4emmanuel reacted:

"He's so young at heart 😂😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Obasanjo draws attention with energetic run at public gathering. Credit: @lusegunobasanjo

Source: Facebook

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng