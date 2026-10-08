Denmark released a list of countries whose citizens can enter the country using only a biometric passport, bypassing the standard visa process

The list includes nine nations, spanning Eastern Europe, the Western Balkans, and the South Caucasus region

Citizens from countries not on the list must still obtain a visa before travelling to Denmark

Denmark has published an official list of countries whose nationals are permitted to enter the Scandinavian nation using only a biometric passport, removing the need for a traditional visa.

The announcement identifies nine countries whose citizens qualify for this arrangement, covering parts of Eastern Europe, the Western Balkans, and the South Caucasus.

Names of 9 countries whose citizens can enter Denmark with biometric passport. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Peter Macdiarmid/LISE ASERUD

Source: Getty Images

Denmark: Countries eligible for biometric passport

The full list of countries whose nationals can travel to Denmark on a biometric passport without a visa includes:

1. Moldova

2. Kosovo

3. Georgia

4. Bosnia-Herzegovina

5. Albania

6. Ukraine

7. Serbia

8. Montenegro

9. North Macedonia

Citizens of these nine countries are permitted to enter Denmark under the biometric passport arrangement, which simplifies travel by removing the requirement to apply for and obtain a visa ahead of departure.

What this means for travellers

For nationals of countries not featured on Denmark's list, the standard visa application process remains in place. This is particularly relevant for travellers from Africa, Asia, and parts of the Middle East, who must continue to apply through the appropriate Danish consular channels before travelling.

The biometric passport arrangement represents a form of facilitated access granted to specific countries, typically those with close political or geographic ties to Europe or those that have entered into particular agreements with European nations.

Denmark is a member of the Schengen Area, meaning entry conditions into Denmark generally align with broader Schengen rules, though individual countries may publish their own supplementary guidance on travel eligibility.

Japan lists countries eligible for ePassport entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had identified eight countries whose nationals may travel to the country without securing a visa in advance, provided they hold an eligible ePassport.

The visa exemption covers citizens of Montenegro, Peru, Paraguay, Panama, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Serbia, as long as their passports are electronic documents that meet the required International Civil Aviation Organisation standards.

Source: Legit.ng