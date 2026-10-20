Romania requires most non-EU nationals to obtain a work authorisation before starting employment, with the permit issued within government-set quotas

The General Inspectorate for Immigration must confirm no qualified Romanian or EU resident is available before approving a foreign worker's permit

Romania has published a detailed list of third-country nationals who are fully exempt from the work authorisation requirement

Romania has published the categories of foreign nationals who can take up employment in the country without first obtaining a work permit, offering clarity for non-EU citizens exploring job opportunities there.

Under Romanian immigration rules, most third-country nationals require their prospective employer to apply to the General Inspectorate for Immigration for a work authorisation on their behalf before they can legally start work. The permit is issued within quotas set by the government, and approval depends on whether the inspectorate is satisfied that no qualified Romanian citizen, EU national, or non-EU resident already holding permanent residence is available to fill the role.

Romania mentions the name of the country whose citizens don't need work permits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Exemption from Romania's work permit rules

Romania's exemption list is notably broad. According to the federal government, the following categories of third-country nationals do not need a work authorisation:

Those covered by bilateral or international conventions to which Romania is a signatory are exempt, as are individuals carrying out temporary teaching, scientific, or similar activities in accredited institutions under bilateral agreements or ministerial orders.

Foreign nationals performing temporary duties requested by Romanian ministries or public authorities, and those appointed as heads of a local branch or subsidiary of a foreign company, are also on the exemption list.

Researchers holding temporary residence rights, personnel with special qualifications approved by the Minister of National Education, and those conducting artistic activities in Romanian cultural institutions under the Minister of Culture's order are likewise exempt.

The same applies to third-country nationals holding long-term Romanian residence rights, those with temporary residence for family reunification as relatives of a Romanian citizen, and individuals residing temporarily for the purpose of study.

Additional exemptions cover victims of crimes granted temporary residence under Government Emergency Ordinance no. 194/2002, former family members of Romanian citizens who held residence in that capacity and now meet specific conditions under the same ordinance, and those who have received a form of international protection in Romania.

Asylum seekers who have gained the right to access the labour market under Law no. 122/2006, tolerated third-country nationals during their permitted stay, and foreign nationals already holding a full-time work residence permit who wish to take on a part-time role with a second employer are also exempt.

Rounding out the list are foreign nationals with temporary residence for religious activities within Romanian religious institutions.

Romania: What rules mean for work seekers

For non-EU nationals not covered by these exemptions, the standard route to legal employment in Romania requires employer-led action well before any contract is signed. The work authorisation process places the administrative burden primarily on the hiring company rather than the individual worker.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Romania released a list of two employment pathways for foreigners seeking jobs in the country.

Romania: Benefits of long-term residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Romania announced five key benefits foreigners can access after gaining long-term residence.

The rights include working without a separate work permit, accessing healthcare and education, and joining trade unions. But applicants may have to wait up to six months for a decision, with processing extended by a further three months in some cases.

Source: Legit.ng