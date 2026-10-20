New Zealand launched two new Temporary Employment Entry visa categories on 20 October 2026 under the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement

The TEE visas are valid for 3 years and cover highly skilled occupations listed on New Zealand's Green List, with up to 5,000 holders allowed at any one time

Applicants must satisfy six key requirements to qualify, and the visa does not provide a pathway to permanent residence

New Zealand opened two new Temporary Employment Entry visa pathways on 20 October 2026 after the India - New Zealand Free Trade Agreement came into force, creating fresh opportunities for skilled workers to live and work in the country for up to three years.

The two new visa categories, the India Skilled Work Visa and the India Iconic Work Visa target highly skilled occupations and a small number of professions considered iconic to India.

New Zealand opened two new three-year work permit pathways. Photo credit: Stefan Cristian Cioata/ Getty Images, Pacific Islands Forum.

Source: UGC

The scheme allows up to 5,000 TEE visa holders in New Zealand at any one time, with most slots reserved for skilled roles already identified on New Zealand's Green List.

6 Requirements for the New Zealand TEE Visa

New Zealand's immigration authority confirmed that all applicants must satisfy six eligibility conditions before a TEE visa can be granted.

The first requirement is a qualifying job offer, meaning applicants must have secured a formal offer of employment before applying. That offer must come from an accredited employer, which is the second requirement, ensuring the hiring company meets New Zealand's approved employer standards.

Third, applicants must hold relevant qualifications for the role they have been offered.

Fourth, they must demonstrate they meet English language requirements, which apply regardless of nationality.

The fifth and sixth requirements cover personal eligibility. Applicants must satisfy health requirements and pass character and identity requirements as part of the immigration assessment process.

Additional Commitments Under the FTA

Beyond the TEE visa, the agreement introduced several other measures. From 16 November 2026, Indian graduates who complete a New Zealand PhD will become eligible for post-study work visas of up to four years, an increase from the current three-year limit.

Students of all nationalities can currently work up to 25 hours per week during their studies. The FTA commits to maintaining at least 20 in-study work hours per week for Indian students should New Zealand's broader policy change in the future.

A working holiday scheme for Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 will also be introduced within two years of the agreement taking effect.

It will be capped at 1,000 places each year and allow successful applicants to stay in New Zealand for up to 12 months.

Importantly, the TEE visa does not offer a pathway to permanent residence. All holders remain subject to New Zealand's existing immigration framework throughout their stay.

New Zealand announces immigration updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand's Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced updates to its Work to Residence visa, introducing two skilled pathways for foreign workers.

The Trades and Technician pathway requires applicants to hold a relevant Level 4 or higher qualification recognised on the NZQCF.

Source: Legit.ng