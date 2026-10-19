As households and businesses look for alternatives to unreliable electricity and rising generator costs, itel Energy has introduced two new products designed to meet different power needs: the PowerTank 1000 portable backup power unit and the IPV-11K48T 11kW Hybrid Inverter.



Source: UGC

Launched in Nigeria on October 8, 2026, the products cater to different users, from small businesses and households that need backup power for essential appliances to larger homes and commercial spaces with heavier electricity demands.

Beyond the products themselves, itel Energy is placing emphasis on after-sales support, with a commitment to resolve service issues within 48 hours, door-to-door assistance, five flagship service centres and more than 150 service points across over 60 cities.

PowerTank 1000: Backup power for homes and small businesses

Not every home or business needs an elaborate solar installation. For people who mainly want to keep their lights on, charge their devices and run a few essential appliances, a simpler backup power option may be more practical.



Source: UGC

The PowerTank 1000 is designed for such users, including households without air conditioners and small businesses such as barbing salons, tailoring shops, phone repair outlets and printing businesses.

The unit combines a battery, inverter and charging system in one device, reducing the need for complicated installation and extensive wiring.

It offers 1,000W of output power and 2,000Wh of battery capacity, which can support appliances such as lights, fans, televisions, internet routers, phones and computers. Depending on the appliances connected and how much electricity they consume, the unit can provide up to eight hours or more of power on a full charge.

For small businesses, it can also support selected equipment and essential appliances, although users will need to check that their devices fall within its power limits.

Faster charging and support for solar power

The PowerTank 1000 uses lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery cells rated for up to 8,000 charge cycles. It also supports solar charging with an input of up to 1,200W and can recharge fully in as little as 2.5 hours under suitable charging conditions.



Source: UGC

Its automatic power switch-over time of 20 milliseconds or less is designed to minimise interruptions when the electricity supply changes. The unit also supports an input voltage range of 90V to 280V, helping it accommodate fluctuations in the power supply.

Another feature is its operating noise level of below 45 decibels, making it a quieter alternative to conventional fuel-powered generators.

However, actual performance and runtime will depend on the appliances connected, charging conditions and available battery capacity.

11kW Hybrid Inverter: Designed for bigger power demands

While the PowerTank 1000 targets essential everyday needs, the IPV-11K48T 11kW Hybrid Inverter is designed for larger households and businesses that need to power several appliances simultaneously.

Homes with air conditioners, double-door refrigerators, washing machines and air fryers may require a more powerful system, particularly when multiple appliances are running at the same time.

The new inverter expands itel Energy's IP54 Series from 8kW to 11kW, giving users access to a higher power output for more demanding installations.

It supports up to 16.5kWp of solar panel capacity and features dual maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs rated at 30A and 20A. In simple terms, the technology helps the system draw solar energy efficiently from the panels.

The inverter also features high-current battery charging, allowing it to recharge its battery storage when grid electricity is available. Its 73A bypass function is designed to help supply connected loads through the bypass path while the battery charges, subject to the system's operating conditions.

For homes or businesses whose electricity needs grow over time, the inverter can operate in parallel with up to 12 units, allowing a larger system to be configured.

Built to withstand heat and dust

Nigeria's heat and dusty conditions can present challenges for energy equipment, especially systems that operate for long periods.

According to itel Energy, the IPV-11K48T features an IP54-rated enclosure, a three-layer thermal design and a removable dust filter to help protect the equipment and manage heat during operation.

The company also says the inverter is designed for low-noise operation and comes with a three-year warranty.

For prospective buyers, the appropriate system will depend on their energy consumption, the appliances they intend to run, their solar installation and their battery-storage requirements.

After-sales support takes centre stage: Users' testimony

Choosing a backup power system involves more than comparing output ratings and battery capacity. Installation, maintenance and access to technical assistance can also affect how useful the equipment is over time.

To address this concern, itel Energy says its Nigerian service network includes five flagship service centres and more than 150 service points across over 60 cities. The company also offers door-to-door service and a 48-hour resolution commitment for after-sales issues.

The importance of such support is reflected in the experiences of some of its customers.



Source: UGC

Mrs Zainab Shogbesan, 42, moved to a neighbourhood where unreliable electricity made everyday family life difficult. She opted for an itel Energy system comprising a 6kW inverter, a 5kWh battery and solar panels to gain greater control over her household's electricity supply.

In another example, Sinomart in Ogun State installed four 8kW inverters alongside a 16kWh battery to support essential retail operations.

The two examples illustrate how households and businesses can have very different electricity requirements, making system capacity and dependable technical support important considerations.

itel Energy's focus goes beyond equipment

Commenting on the launch, Farah Huang, Global Marketing Lead at itel Energy, said the new products were intended to give users more control over their electricity supply.

Huang said:

"Reliable energy should not be a luxury in Nigeria. With PowerTank 1000 and the IPV IP54 11KW Hybrid Inverter, we are giving people more power, longer runtime and more control over their own electricity and behind every unit is a service network that treats a fault as our problem, not the customer's. That is the difference we are willing to be judged on."

The two products became part of itel Energy Nigeria's offerings following their October 8 launch.

They join itel Energy's broader range of residential, commercial and industrial energy-storage products, solar systems and integrated energy solutions, as the company continues to pursue its stated mission to "Light Up Nigeria”.

Further information, visit our social platforms: YouTube, Instagram (@itelenergy_nigeria), TikTok(@itelenergy.nigeria), Facebook (@itel Energy) and LinkedIn (@itel Energy Nigeria).

Website: www.itel-life.com

Source: Legit.ng