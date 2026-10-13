Germany's DAAD announced the Leadership for Africa scholarship programme, targeting citizens and refugees in three specific African countries

Successful applicants will receive a tuition-free master's degree at a public German university, with programmes beginning in late 2026

The scholarship comes with a language course of up to six months and a range of pre-departure and orientation support

Germany has opened applications for a fully funded master's scholarship aimed at candidates from three African countries, offering both citizens and qualifying refugees a path to postgraduate education at German universities.

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) announced the Leadership for Africa scholarship programme, naming Cameroon, Senegal, and Togo as the eligible countries. Applicants based in those countries can apply for a tuition-free master's degree at a public or state-recognised university in Germany.

Germany opens tuition-free master's scholarship to citizens and refugees. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/icture alliance/Alexander W Helin

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Countries eligible for the scholarship

The three countries listed under the programme are:

1. Cameroon

2. Senegal

3. Togo

Candidates must hold a completed bachelor's degree to qualify.

The master's programmes begin in the winter semester of 2026, which runs from September or October that year.

Benefits of the Germany scholarship

Successful applicants stand to receive a range of financial and academic support before and throughout their studies. According to the DAAD, the package includes:

* A language course in Germany of up to six months, held before the university programme begins

* A tuition-free master's degree programme leading to an MA or MSc at a public or state-recognised German university; * Information seminars covering how to apply to German universities

* Pre-departure preparation and guidance, including seminars to help students settle in before arrival

* Orientation and support during the language course period

The scholarship is structured to ease the transition for eligible candidates at every stage, from the initial application process right through to arrival and enrolment in Germany.

Germany grants visa-free entry to 2 African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany identified two African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa for short-term visits.

The countries are Mauritius and Seychelles, although travellers must meet specific conditions, including the 90-day stay limit within any 180 days and restrictions on employment.

Source: Legit.ng