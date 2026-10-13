New Zealand's official police recruitment portal listed the nationalities eligible to apply for the country's police force, and this applies in 2026

The requirements set a minimum age of 17 for applications, with recruits required to be at least 18 by the time they begin training at Police College

One country stands out on the eligibility list, as its citizens can apply without holding New Zealand citizenship or residency

New Zealand has confirmed that citizens of one specific country can apply to join its national police force without needing New Zealand citizenship or permanent residency, according to the country's official police recruitment website.

The New Zealand Police recruitment portal outlines clear eligibility requirements for anyone seeking to become an officer.

New Zealand reveals which foreign nationals can join its police without becoming citizens. Photo credit: Phil Walter, Michael Bradley

Source: Getty Images

Applicants must be at least 17 years old at the time of application and turn 18 before they begin training at Police College. There is no upper age limit for applicants.

New Zealand Police: The only non-citizen exception

Among the nationality requirements, the portal confirms that eligible applicants must either hold New Zealand citizenship, New Zealand residency, or New Zealand permanent residency.

However, Australian citizens are the sole exception, as they qualify to apply without any of those conditions being met.

This means Australians can pursue a career in the New Zealand Police on the strength of their Australian citizenship alone, without undergoing the naturalisation or residency process required of all other foreign nationals.

New Zealand Police: What other applicants need

For everyone outside Australia, the path to joining the New Zealand Police requires proof of an established legal status in the country. Applicants who are not New Zealand citizens must hold either standard residency or permanent residency before they are eligible to apply.

The absence of an upper age limit is a notable feature of the recruitment criteria, opening the door for older applicants who may be considering a career change or a second career in law enforcement.

The recruitment requirements are published on the New Zealand Police's dedicated recruits website, which serves as the official guide for anyone exploring eligibility in 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had listed three conditions for foreigners to join its military without citizenship.

Foreigners temporarily barred from joining New Zealand military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had named the category of foreigners who are temporarily barred from joining its military.

The New Zealand Defence Force posted the notice on its official defence careers website, telling prospective overseas recruits that it cannot process their applications under the current visa framework.

The military said it is actively working with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to address the situation.

Source: Legit.ng