China's National Immigration Administration published detailed requirements for five categories of residence permits available to foreign nationals

The five permit types cover work, study, journalism, family reunion, and private affairs, each with different validity periods and supporting documents

Validity periods range from one year to five years depending on the permit category and the applicant's profile or circumstances

China has officially outlined the five categories of residence permits that foreign nationals can apply for, along with the specific documents and eligibility conditions attached to each type.

The National Immigration Administration published the requirements on its official website, covering permits for work, study, journalism, family reunion, and private affairs purposes.

China lists 5 types of residence permits for foreigners. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

1. China work residence permit

Foreigners seeking a work-type residence permit must present a work permit issued by local human resources or foreign expert authorities, along with a letter of certification from their employer. Those entering on other visa categories must submit supporting materials confirming they qualify as high-level talents, urgently-needed professionals, or investors, as recognised by the relevant Chinese government departments.

The validity period for this category varies significantly by applicant profile. High-level talents, urgently-needed professionals, and investors may receive permits valid for up to five years. Foreigners employed by registered entities with a strong track record may receive permits of up to two years, while other workers are generally limited to one year.

2. China student residence permit

For student-type permits, applicants must provide a letter from their school or university indicating the study period, along with an admission or enrolment letter. The residence period granted typically aligns with the duration of the academic programme. Students who wish to work part-time or complete an internship outside their institution must first obtain approval from the school and apply for the relevant remarks on their permit. Those without such remarks are not permitted to work externally.

3. China journalist residence permit

Journalists entering on a J1 visa must submit a letter from a provincial-level government foreign affairs authority and a valid press card. This category carries a maximum validity of one year.

4. China reunion residence permit

For reunion-type permits, applicants must provide proof of identity and documentation confirming the family relationship with the person they are visiting. Foreigners under 18 or aged 60 and above may receive permits of up to three years, while others are generally limited to two years. A minor's permit cannot, however, extend beyond their 18th birthday.

5. China private affairs residence permit

Private affairs permits cover foreigners visiting close relatives, defined as spouses, parents, in-laws, or minor children. The validity of this permit typically matches the remaining duration of the visited person's own residence permit. Those in China for medical treatment lasting more than six months may also apply for this category, provided they submit a hospitalisation or medical service certificate from a qualifying local medical institution, with a maximum validity of one year.

One notable provision applies to foreign nationals of Chinese descent who are 60 years or older and have purchased property in China. They may apply for a private affairs permit of up to three years upon submitting ownership certificates or a notarised purchase contract alongside proof of income.

All applicants seeking a permit valid for more than one year must also provide a health certificate confirming they do not have serious mental disorders, tuberculosis, or other infectious diseases that could pose a public health risk.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng