Taiwan has published the complete requirements foreigners must satisfy to qualify for citizenship through its regular application process

Applicants must live legally in Taiwan for at least five continuous years, with married partners of Taiwanese citizens qualifying after just three years

The process covers several areas including language ability, proof of funds, criminal record checks, and a mandatory health examination

Taiwan has laid out the full set of conditions that foreign nationals must meet to obtain citizenship through its regular naturalisation process.

The requirements span residence history, language skills, finances, and personal conduct.

Taiwan lists 5 conditions foreigners must meet to become citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for foreigners to gain Taiwan citizenship

1. Residency years

The starting point for any application is time spent living legally in the country. Foreign nationals must reside in Taiwan for more than 183 days per year across at least five consecutive years, though those married to a Taiwanese citizen qualify after three years. Crucially, residence must be backed by a valid Arc (Alien Resident Certificate) throughout, with even a single day of uncovered residence potentially disqualifying an applicant.

Not all time in Taiwan counts equally. Periods spent as a student, blue-collar worker, or visa-exempt visitor do not contribute to the residence requirement. Only time spent working professionally or living as a spouse qualifies. Applicants must also have a clean record on all visa and immigration matters, meaning no overstays or related violations.

2. Language ability

Proving a working knowledge of Chinese is compulsory. Applicants can either sit a multiple-choice or oral test in Mandarin, Taiwanese, Hakka, or an indigenous language, or complete a set number of hours at a recognised language school. Standard applicants must score at least 70% in the test or complete 200 hours of classroom study, though lower thresholds apply depending on age, family ties, or length of residence.

3. Financial standing

The guideline also reveals that financial standing is assessed. Unless an applicant already holds permanent residence, they must demonstrate a monthly salary above NT$59,000 (roughly twice the current minimum wage), or hold property or savings worth at least NT$5 million, or possess a recognised professional licence. Reduced requirements apply for those with Taiwanese spouses or children.

4. Clean criminal record

A clean criminal record from both Taiwan and the applicant's country of origin is mandatory. The foreign criminal record must be certified by Taiwan's relevant diplomatic mission, translated into Chinese, and notarised at multiple stages. Once this document is issued, the applicant cannot leave Taiwan, as departing invalidates the certificate.

5. Health check

Finally, a health examination conducted at a designated hospital in Taiwan is required in most cases, with results typically taking up to two weeks. A specific form must be completed, covering up to five examinations depending on the applicant's passport country.

Successful applicants must renounce their existing citizenship as part of completing the process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng