Scottish Police published eligibility requirements for applicants wishing to join the force as officers, including nationality and residency conditions

Citizens of European Economic Area countries, which include EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, may qualify to apply

The police force revealed a starting salary figure for new officers joining the service

Scotland Police has outlined the nationalities whose citizens may be eligible to join the force as officers, alongside details of the starting salary on offer.

According to information published on the police website, applicants must have lived in the United Kingdom for a minimum of three years before applying. Beyond residency, eligibility is also linked to nationality, with specific rules governing who qualifies based on their citizenship status.

Scotland Police outlines requirements for foreigners seeking police officer jobs. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Jane Barlow - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Scotland Police: Nationalities that can apply

Citizens of countries within the European Economic Area may qualify to apply, provided they satisfy the other requirements.

The EEA comprises all EU member states, which are:

Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia the Republic of Cyprus Czechia Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Ireland Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta the Netherlands Poland Portugal Romania Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Iceland Liechtenstein Norway

For applicants who are not UK or EEA nationals, the requirements are stricter. The website states:

"Applicants who are not UK or EEA nationals must hold indefinite leave to remain or equivalent status at the point of application: Time limited visas, even with current right to work, do not meet this legal requirement."

This means that nationals from countries outside the UK and EEA holding time-limited visas, regardless of whether those visas currently grant the right to work, will not meet the legal threshold set by the Police Service of Scotland Regulations 2013.

Starting salary for Scotland Police officers

For those who meet the eligibility criteria, the force has advertised a competitive compensation package. The website confirms:

"We offer a competitive starting salary of £34,001."

This translates to approximately £34,001 (N59,916,324), a figure likely to draw interest from Nigerians exploring opportunities abroad as part of the ongoing japa wave.

Scotland plans 3 new immigration routes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Scottish government had proposed three new immigration routes to attract foreign workers and international graduates amid labour shortages and population decline.

The proposed routes include a Scottish Visa, a Rural Visa and an extended Graduate Visa, but they require approval from the UK government before they can be introduced.

Source: Legit.ng