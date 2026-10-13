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Scotland Police Lists 30 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply to Become Officers, Posts Salary
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Scotland Police Lists 30 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply to Become Officers, Posts Salary

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Scottish Police published eligibility requirements for applicants wishing to join the force as officers, including nationality and residency conditions
  • Citizens of European Economic Area countries, which include EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, may qualify to apply
  • The police force revealed a starting salary figure for new officers joining the service

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Scotland Police has outlined the nationalities whose citizens may be eligible to join the force as officers, alongside details of the starting salary on offer.

According to information published on the police website, applicants must have lived in the United Kingdom for a minimum of three years before applying. Beyond residency, eligibility is also linked to nationality, with specific rules governing who qualifies based on their citizenship status.

Scotland Police publishes list of eligible nationalities for police officer jobs
Scotland Police outlines requirements for foreigners seeking police officer jobs. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Jane Barlow - PA Images
Source: Getty Images

Scotland Police: Nationalities that can apply

Citizens of countries within the European Economic Area may qualify to apply, provided they satisfy the other requirements.

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The EEA comprises all EU member states, which are:

  1. Austria
  2. Belgium
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Croatia
  5. the Republic of Cyprus
  6. Czechia
  7. Denmark
  8. Estonia
  9. Finland
  10. France
  11. Germany
  12. Greece
  13. Hungary
  14. Ireland
  15. Italy
  16. Latvia
  17. Lithuania
  18. Luxembourg
  19. Malta
  20. the Netherlands
  21. Poland
  22. Portugal
  23. Romania
  24. Slovakia
  25. Slovenia
  26. Spain
  27. Sweden
  28. Iceland
  29. Liechtenstein
  30. Norway

For applicants who are not UK or EEA nationals, the requirements are stricter. The website states:

"Applicants who are not UK or EEA nationals must hold indefinite leave to remain or equivalent status at the point of application: Time limited visas, even with current right to work, do not meet this legal requirement."

This means that nationals from countries outside the UK and EEA holding time-limited visas, regardless of whether those visas currently grant the right to work, will not meet the legal threshold set by the Police Service of Scotland Regulations 2013.

Starting salary for Scotland Police officers

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For those who meet the eligibility criteria, the force has advertised a competitive compensation package. The website confirms:

"We offer a competitive starting salary of £34,001."

This translates to approximately £34,001 (N59,916,324), a figure likely to draw interest from Nigerians exploring opportunities abroad as part of the ongoing japa wave.

Scotland plans 3 new immigration routes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Scottish government had proposed three new immigration routes to attract foreign workers and international graduates amid labour shortages and population decline.

The proposed routes include a Scottish Visa, a Rural Visa and an extended Graduate Visa, but they require approval from the UK government before they can be introduced.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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