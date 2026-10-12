New Zealand's Defence Force has announced it cannot recruit overseas candidates who need a Skilled Migrant visa

The pause came after recent changes to the Skilled Migrant Category criteria affected how the military processes overseas applications

The New Zealand defence force said it is working with MBIE to resolve the situation and will update applicants on progress

New Zealand's Defence Force has temporarily stopped accepting applications from overseas candidates who require a Skilled Migrant visa, following recent changes to the Skilled Migrant Category criteria.

The New Zealand Defence Force posted the notice on its official defence careers website, telling prospective overseas recruits that it cannot process their applications under the current visa framework.

New Zealand temporarily blocks a category of foreigners from military service. Photo credit: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

The military said it is actively working with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to address the situation.

New Zealand military: Why the pause was announced

The Defence Force said recent changes to the Skilled Migrant Category criteria are at the root of the problem, though it did not specify what those changes involved or when exactly they took effect.

The notice makes clear that the pause applies specifically to overseas candidates who would need a Skilled Migrant visa to take up a role — not to applicants already holding eligible residency or citizenship status.

The military told affected applicants it would update its overseas entry options page as the situation develops.

New Zealand military: What it means for overseas applicants

New Zealand's defence force recruits from abroad under several entry pathways, and the Skilled Migrant Category has been one of the routes available to foreign nationals seeking to join the military.

With that pathway now paused, candidates who fall into this category have no clear timeline for when applications will resume.

The overseas applicants page on the New Zealand Defence Careers website currently carries the pause notice and is expected to be updated once progress is made with MBIE.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had published three conditions for foreigners to join its military without citizenship.

Foreigners eligible to join New Zealand military without citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had named four countries whose citizens can join its military without citizenship.

The official eligibility criteria outline the conditions that overseas applicants must meet before submitting an application.

Applicants from these countries can be considered under one of two main conditions.

Source: Legit.ng