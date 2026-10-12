New Zealand Announces Category of Foreigners Temporarily Barred from Joining its Military
- New Zealand's Defence Force has announced it cannot recruit overseas candidates who need a Skilled Migrant visa
- The pause came after recent changes to the Skilled Migrant Category criteria affected how the military processes overseas applications
- The New Zealand defence force said it is working with MBIE to resolve the situation and will update applicants on progress
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New Zealand's Defence Force has temporarily stopped accepting applications from overseas candidates who require a Skilled Migrant visa, following recent changes to the Skilled Migrant Category criteria.
The New Zealand Defence Force posted the notice on its official defence careers website, telling prospective overseas recruits that it cannot process their applications under the current visa framework.
The military said it is actively working with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to address the situation.
New Zealand military: Why the pause was announced
The Defence Force said recent changes to the Skilled Migrant Category criteria are at the root of the problem, though it did not specify what those changes involved or when exactly they took effect.
The notice makes clear that the pause applies specifically to overseas candidates who would need a Skilled Migrant visa to take up a role — not to applicants already holding eligible residency or citizenship status.
The military told affected applicants it would update its overseas entry options page as the situation develops.
New Zealand military: What it means for overseas applicants
New Zealand's defence force recruits from abroad under several entry pathways, and the Skilled Migrant Category has been one of the routes available to foreign nationals seeking to join the military.
With that pathway now paused, candidates who fall into this category have no clear timeline for when applications will resume.
The overseas applicants page on the New Zealand Defence Careers website currently carries the pause notice and is expected to be updated once progress is made with MBIE.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had published three conditions for foreigners to join its military without citizenship.
Foreigners eligible to join New Zealand military without citizenship
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had named four countries whose citizens can join its military without citizenship.
The official eligibility criteria outline the conditions that overseas applicants must meet before submitting an application.
Applicants from these countries can be considered under one of two main conditions.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng