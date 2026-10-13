Canada's RCMP has stated that permanent residents are eligible to apply as police officers under specific conditions

It is noteworthy that applicants must have lived in Canada for at least 1,095 days within the past five years to qualify

Permanent resident RCMP officers may face restrictions on certain roles requiring top secret clearance or specific travel documents

Canada has confirmed that permanent residents, not just citizens, are eligible to join the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the country's national police force, provided they meet a set of residency and background requirements.

According to the RCMP's official career guidance, permanent residents who wish to apply as police officers must have physically lived in Canada for a minimum of 1,095 days, equivalent to three years, within the five years before they apply.

Canada explains which foreign nationals can apply to join its police force. Photo credit: NurPhoto, Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

RCMP: Where the application process takes place

The entire application process must be completed inside Canada. Any Canadian citizen living abroad who wishes to apply would need to travel back to Canada at their own cost to take part in certain stages.

The RCMP noted that candidates who have spent long periods outside the country may find it harder to demonstrate their suitability during the assessment process.

RCMP: Limits on roles for permanent resident officers

While the door is open to permanent residents, their options within the force are not unlimited. The RCMP said that permanent resident officers may be barred from positions that require a top secret security clearance or the use of specific travel documents.

This means that some specialised or sensitive roles within the force would remain out of reach for non-citizens, regardless of how long they have served.

The RCMP is one of Canada's most recognised institutions, functioning as both a federal law enforcement body and the provincial police service in several parts of the country. Its decision to allow permanent residents to serve as officers reflects the broader eligibility framework the Canadian government maintains across a number of public sector roles, where full citizenship is not always a prerequisite.

Prospective applicants who are permanent residents are advised to review the full list of basic requirements on the RCMP's official careers page before beginning the process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had named the category of foreigners who can join its military without Canadian citizenship.

Age requirements to join Canadian military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had stated the age requirements for foreigners and citizens to join its military.

The rules vary depending on the role an applicant is seeking and the specific branch of the military they wish to enter.

Prospective officers joining the Regular Force must be at least 16 years old if they have been selected for education and training at a Royal Military College or a civilian university.

Source: Legit.ng