A young lady who gained admission into Trinity University celebrated as she rounded off her studies in accounting

She opened up about her experience in school, sharing how she graduated with a first class and emerged as the second best in her class

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady named Debbie celebrated as she successfully graduated from Trinity University.

She shared that she graduated with a first class in Accounting and a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.81.

A Trinity University student who gained admission at 16 graduates with first class. Photo: @iamdebbie005

Source: TikTok

Trinity University student bags first class in accounting

Identified on TikTok as @iamdebbie005, she stated that she graduated as the second best student in her department.

She said:

"BSc Accounting. First Class Honours | 4.81 CGPA Second Best Graduating Student (Accounting) Why won’t I celebrate this win? From 300L (2nd semester) to 400L (2nd semester), it was straight 5.0 GPA back-to-back — nothing but God, discipline, and extra work.

"Funny how in 100L, my friend @Dami wealth and I said we wanted a 5.0 GPA… just faith talks then, but God made it reality.

"Got admission into Trinity University when it almost didn’t seem possible at 16… and now I’m here, done at 19, convocation at 20. It wasn’t easy — there were days I was tired, drained, and cried… but God showed up every single time. Grateful to God, my family, and everyone who supported me through this journey. This is just the beginning."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's first-class degree at 20

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

adiri said:

"Congratulationsssss fellow first class accountant."

Dharmie said:

"I’m so happy for you babe."

Mideeeee said:

"My first class babyyyy I’m so proud of youuuu."

Laju said:

"You guys that's my first bunkie, congrats boo."

Dpmo.Tnx said:

"My dream, congratulations dear."

OMAH said:

"congratulations dear. more wins."

A young lady who gained admission at 16 celebrates as she bags first class degree. Photo: @iamdebbie005

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng