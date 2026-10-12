Alabi Oluwadamilola Victoria has graduated from Redeemer's University (RUN) with a flawless CGPA in Accounting, earning the title of overall best graduating student

Victoria also qualified as a Chartered Accountant through ICAN before completing her undergraduate degree, making her achievement even more remarkable

The Vice-Chancellor announced her honours at the university's 18th convocation, where she received the prestigious Oluremi Tinubu Award for Best Graduating Student

Alabi Oluwadamilola Victoria has made history at Redeemer's University (RUN) in Ede, Osun State, graduating with a perfect 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in Accounting and being named the overall best graduating student of the 2026 Christ Ambassadors Set.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Shadrach Olufemi Akindele announced the achievement during the institution's 18th convocation ceremony on 10 October 2026. Victoria (@iam.mo_) received multiple awards at the event, including the Oluremi Tinubu Award for the Best Graduating Student.

A Redeemer's University graduate becomes the best graduating student. Photo credit: @iam.mo_/TikTok

Source: UGC

Victoria qualifies as chartered accountant before graduation

What sets Victoria's story apart is not just her spotless academic record. She also sat and passed the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) professional examinations through the May 2026 diet, earning her qualification as a Chartered Accountant before collecting her undergraduate degree.

Victoria was one of eight RUN students who cleared the ICAN examinations in that same sitting. Five of the eight graduated at the convocation ceremony, while three remain undergraduates, with one of them having achieved the professional certification as early as the 200 level.

Redeemer's University: Best graduate becomes valedictorian

Delivering the valedictory address, Victoria told her fellow graduands that her time at RUN encompassed far more than studying. She ran businesses, built communities, and worked on solving real-world problems alongside her academic pursuits.

She said:

"I am not standing here just as someone with a good CGPA, but as someone who has learned that our capacity is often far greater than we think."

She credited God, her parents, and the university community for her success, while also acknowledging her own determination. Turning to her classmates, she recalled the pressures, setbacks, and moments of self-doubt they all navigated together before delivering a direct charge: "You have all that it takes to win."

Victoria urged the graduating class to define themselves as solution creators and community impactors rather than certificate holders, closing with the declaration that "the real world should prepare for us."

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Visitor to the university, was represented at the ceremony by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Pastor Olukayode Pitan. He called on graduates to anchor their careers in integrity and diligence, noting that Nigeria's economic climate demands that success be measured by positive impact on others rather than by job offers alone.

Redeemer's University graduated 2,471 students in total at this year's ceremony, comprising over 2,000 undergraduates and 441 postgraduates. Approximately 200 to 213 students bagged First Class honours, alongside a record number of doctoral degrees awarded.

Watch Victoria's convocation moment that is going viral on TikTok below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Redeemer's University announced its approved fee scheduled for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering courses from 200 level to 500 level.

Federal University student emerges overall best

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Panret Damter graduated from Federal University Kashere with a 4.94 CGPA and was named the best student in his set.

He enrolled at the university aged 16 and earned 71 As across 77 courses in four years. Damter said his success came through discipline, perseverance and support from those around him.

Source: Legit.ng