Germany announced five specific groups of people who are exempt from paying Schengen visa fees, regardless of their nationality

The exemptions cover a range of applicants from young children to researchers and representatives of non-profit organisations

One of the lesser-known categories applies to travellers who need to transfer a valid visa into a new travel document

Germany has revealed five categories of people who qualify for a free Schengen visa, regardless of where they come from.

The German government confirmed that the exemptions apply across the entire Schengen Area, meaning any national who falls within the listed groups can apply without paying the standard visa fee.

Germany names 5 categories of people who can get a Schengen visa at no cost. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Aslan Alphan

Source: Getty Images

Groups eligible for free Schengen visa

Below are the five categories Germany has identified as exempt from visa fees:

1. Children under six years of age qualify automatically, with no additional conditions attached to the exemption.

2. Pupils, students, postgraduate course participants, and their accompanying teaching staff are exempt when travelling specifically for study or training purposes.

3. Representatives of non-profit organisations aged 25 and under are eligible when attending seminars, conferences, or sports, cultural, or educational events that are organised by non-profit bodies.

4. Researchers travelling for research purposes or to attend a scientific seminar or conference fall under the exemption, provided they meet the definition set out in Article 3(2) of Directive (EU) 2016/801.

5. Travellers who need to replace a still-valid visa from a travel document that has no remaining blank pages can apply for a new visa of the same validity period in a new passport, free of charge.

What the exemptions mean for applicants

The breadth of these categories means that a significant number of travellers could potentially apply for a Schengen visa without incurring any costs. Young students, academic researchers, and youth representatives of civil society organisations stand to benefit the most, particularly those from African countries where visa fees can represent a considerable financial barrier.

The fifth category is notably practical and addresses a common travel inconvenience: when a passport fills up but a valid visa is still in it, the holder does not need to pay to have that visa reissued in a new document.

Applicants who believe they fall within any of these groups are advised to confirm their eligibility directly with the relevant German consulate or embassy before submitting an application.

Germany announces visa requirements for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had listed seven visa categories for which foreign applicants are not legally required to demonstrate German language skills.

The categories include work visas for qualified professionals, the EU Blue Card, research visas, and visas for self-employment.

Source: Legit.ng