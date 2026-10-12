Canada's government website lists specific circumstances that can make a foreigner completely ineligible for citizenship

Offences such as terrorism, treason, and espionage committed while holding permanent resident status are among the disqualifying factors

Foreigners who previously had their Canadian citizenship revoked for fraud also face a lengthy ban on reapplying

Canada has outlined nine situations in which a foreigner living in the country will be barred from applying for citizenship, according to information published on the Canadian government's official website.

The government's guidance states clearly: "You cannot become a citizen if you're prohibited under the Citizenship Act."

Canada outlines reasons foreigners may be prohibited from applying for citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Canadian citizenship: Reasons a foreigner cannot apply

Below are the nine circumstances that render a foreigner ineligible for Canadian citizenship:

1. The foreigner is currently serving a prison sentence, is on parole, or is on probation inside Canada.

2. The foreigner is serving a sentence in another country.

3. The foreigner is subject to a removal order, meaning Canadian authorities have formally required them to leave the country.

4. The foreigner is being investigated for, charged with, standing trial for, or involved in an appeal concerning certain offences, or has already been convicted of such offences.

5. The foreigner had a citizenship application refused on grounds of misrepresentation within the past five years.

6. The foreigner has been convicted of an indictable offence in Canada or of an offence under the Citizenship Act itself.

7. The foreigner's Canadian citizenship was previously revoked due to fraud within the past 10 years.

8. While holding permanent resident status, the foreigner was convicted of offences related to terrorism, high treason, treason, or espionage.

9. Within the four years immediately before applying, the foreigner was convicted outside Canada of an offence that would be considered equivalent to an indictable offence under Canadian law.

What this means for prospective citizens

The list covers a wide range of situations, from those actively serving sentences to individuals whose past citizenship applications were rejected for dishonesty. Notably, even convictions secured outside Canada can count against an applicant, provided they fall within the relevant time window and meet the legal equivalency threshold under Canadian law.

Foreigners who believe they may fall into any of these categories are advised to review the full eligibility criteria on the Canadian government's official website before submitting an application.

POE: Canada lists countries eligible for permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had listed the countries and territories whose citizens may qualify to apply for a work permit at a port of entry.

Eligible travellers from visa-exempt countries can submit their applications upon arrival if they meet the government's requirements.

Source: Legit.ng