China's National Immigration Administration outlined specific groups of foreign nationals whose applications for permanent residence will not be accepted

The NIA also has the authority to cancel permanent residence status already granted to foreign nationals who fall into certain categories

Foreign nationals who spend too little time in China each year risk losing their permanent residence status under the new rules

China has outlined four categories of foreign nationals whose permanent residence status can be revoked, as part of its broader framework governing the rights and responsibilities of long-term foreign residents in the country.

According to Article 24 of the Measures for the Administration of Examination and Approval of Foreigners' Permanent Residence in China, the National Immigration Administration holds the authority to cancel previously granted permanent residence and confiscate or declare invalid the Foreign Permanent Resident ID Cards of individuals who fall into any of the listed categories.

China lists 4 categories of people not eligible for permanent residence. Photo: Getty

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Who do not qualify for Permanent Residence in China?

1. The first category covers foreign nationals considered a threat to China's national security or national interests.

2. The second applies to those who have received a deportation sentence from a Chinese people's court.

3. The third category targets individuals who obtained their permanent residence through fraudulent means, including the submission of false materials or other unlawful methods during the application process.

4. The fourth category is notable for its residency requirement: foreign nationals who, without authorisation, spend fewer than three months in China per year, or fewer than one year across any five-year period, are also at risk of having their status cancelled.

Applications not accepted for ineligible nationals

Beyond the revocation rules, China's immigration framework makes clear that foreign nationals who do not meet the standard conditions for permanent residence will not have their applications accepted in the first place. The NIA serves as the body responsible for both approving and, where necessary, withdrawing permanent residence status.

The regulations signal that China treats permanent residence as a privilege tied to continued eligibility, with ongoing obligations rather than a one-time grant. Foreign nationals already holding resident status are expected to maintain a meaningful physical presence in the country to keep their standing valid.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng