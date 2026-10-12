Canada's Department of National Defence has published the minimum age requirements for enrolment into the Canadian Armed Forces

The requirements differ depending on whether an applicant is joining as an officer or a non-commissioned member, and which branch they are entering

Applicants who are already serving in another country's military or in the RCMP face additional restrictions before they can enlist

Canada's Department of National Defence has published the official age requirements for anyone looking to join the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), covering both citizens and foreign nationals who meet the country's eligibility criteria.

The rules vary depending on the role an applicant is seeking and the specific branch of the military they wish to enter.

Canada publishes age requirements for foreigners and citizens to join military. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada military: Age requirements for officer candidates

Prospective officers joining the Regular Force must be at least 16 years old if they have been selected for education and training at a Royal Military College or a civilian university.

In all other cases, the minimum age rises to 17. For those entering the Reserve Force, the age of 16 applies only if the applicant is selected for a Royal Military College programme or maintains full-time student status until age 17.

Applicants joining the Canadian Operational Support Command or the Canadian Rangers under the Reserve Force must be at least 18. The Special Force requires officers to be a minimum of 17 years old.

Canada military: Age requirements for non-commissioned members

For non-commissioned members (NCMs), the minimum enrolment age is 17 across most categories. The exception again applies to those entering the Canadian Operational Support Command or the Canadian Rangers, where the minimum age is 18.

Any applicant who is under 18 at the time of enrolment must provide written consent from a custodial parent or legal guardian before they can be accepted.

Restrictions for those already serving elsewhere

Individuals who are currently serving in a military force other than the CAF are not eligible to enrol until they have been formally released from that force.

The policy also notes that Canadian citizens who hold citizenship in another country may be subject to military service obligations in that second country, and any CAF member found to be simultaneously enrolled in another nation's military will be released from the CAF.

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) face their own set of restrictions. They are barred from joining the Regular Force or the Special Force entirely. While RCMP members may be enrolled in the Primary Reserve, their training and duties within the CAF are subject to specific limitations set out in the Queen's Regulations and Orders.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng