Portugal has published an official list of 10 countries whose citizens can apply for a youth mobility visa to stay f-or up to 12 months

The youth mobility visa is available under Memoranda of Understanding signed between Portugal and each eligible country

Applicants must meet general visa requirements as well as specific conditions tied to the temporary stay visa category

Portugal has officially named 10 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for a youth mobility visa, allowing them to stay in the country for up to 12 months.

The arrangement is governed by Memoranda of Understanding signed individually between Portugal and each of the 10 listed countries.

Portugal mentions countries that can apply for a youth mobility visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Portugal: Countries eligible for Youth Mobility visa

According to the Portuguese federal government, the eligible countries are:

Argentina Australia Canada Chile Japan New Zealand Peru The Republic of Korea The United States of America Uruguay.

Citizens of these nations who wish to stay in Portugal for holiday purposes can apply for a temporary stay visa under the youth mobility framework, provided they satisfy both the general visa requirements and any additional conditions specific to their country's agreement with Portugal.

The visa is designed for stays of up to 12 months, making it an attractive option for young people looking to spend an extended period in Europe without committing to a full-term work or residency permit.

Portugal has long been considered one of the more accessible European destinations for young international travellers, and the youth mobility scheme adds another structured pathway for citizens of partner nations to experience the country for an extended period.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Portugal's government published an official breakdown of the residency visa categories available to foreign nationals seeking to live and work in the country.

Canada announces 36 countries qualified for IEC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced its International Experience Canada programme and the 36 countries and territories whose citizens can apply. The list includes the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Japan and South Korea, but no African country.

For young Nigerians and other Africans hoping to work and travel in Canada, the omission is a major setback. Find out which countries made the list and what alternative routes applicants from excluded nations may need to explore.

Source: Legit.ng