Denmark's armed forces published the conditions under which foreign nationals living in the country can be called up for military service

The rules apply to both men and women turning 18 in the qualifying year, regardless of whether they hold Danish citizenship

Foreigners must meet specific permit and citizenship-related requirements before they can be considered eligible for Armed Forces Day

Denmark has outlined the conditions that foreign nationals must meet to qualify for its compulsory military call-up, following the publication of guidelines by the country's armed forces on the official Defence careers website.

The call-up, known as Armed Forces Day, targets all young people living in Denmark who turn 18 in the relevant year, with the cut-off date set at 1 July 2025.

Denmark mentions permit foreigners must hold to join its military service. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The process applies equally to men and women and is designed to evaluate a young person's suitability for military service while giving them an introduction to the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Danish Emergency Management Agency.

Danish military: What foreigners need to qualify

Non-Danish citizens are not automatically excluded from the process. According to the published guidelines, a foreign national can be called up provided they hold a valid residence and work permit in Denmark, can demonstrate documented ties to the country, and have either already applied for Danish citizenship or intend to do so.

Anyone who satisfies all three conditions is treated on equal terms with Danish citizens throughout the Armed Forces Day process.

Danish military: Who the rules apply to

The inclusion of foreign nationals in Denmark's military call-up reflects the country's broader approach to integrating long-term residents into civic life.

The requirement for a valid residence and work permit is a key threshold, meaning short-term visitors or individuals without formal legal status in Denmark would not be eligible under the stated conditions.

The citizenship requirement is particularly notable, as it effectively limits eligibility to those who are already on a path towards becoming Danish nationals, rather than all foreigners living in the country regardless of their immigration intentions.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng