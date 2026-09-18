Canada Border Services Agency announced a new transit process that removes in-person customs checks for international connecting passengers

Under the Free Flow process, airlines must share passenger travel details directly with the CBSA instead of travellers stopping at kiosks or counters

Vancouver, Toronto Pearson Terminal 1, and Montréal–Trudeau airports are the three hubs where the new system is currently available

Canada has changed how international travellers passing through its airports handle connecting flights, removing the requirement for in-person customs checks under a new border process announced by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The new system, called the Free Flow International-to-International Transit process, allows passengers travelling between two international destinations via a Canadian airport to go directly to their next gate.

Canada introduces a new airport transit process. Photo credit: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

The change was announced on June 26, 2026, from Ottawa, Ontario.

Previously, transit passengers were required to stop at customs, either to meet a border officer or check in via a kiosk. Under the updated arrangement, that step has been removed entirely for eligible travellers.

Canada: How the new transit process works

Instead of passengers presenting themselves at customs, airlines are now responsible for collecting and sending passenger details, including the final destination and scheduled departure time, directly to the CBSA. The agency uses this information to confirm that travellers have departed Canada as expected.

Passengers are still required to carry valid visas and travel documents for their final destination.

They must also hold a confirmed ticket for an international flight leaving Canada within 24 hours of arriving in the country.

The three airports where the process is currently active are Vancouver International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport (Terminal 1), and Montréal–Trudeau International Airport.

The CBSA said the system was successfully tested at these hubs before being rolled out.

CBSA's reason for the change

Rob Chambers, Vice President of the Travellers Branch at the CBSA, said the new process is part of a broader effort to modernise border management.

"The Free Flow International-to-International Transit process is one of the ways the CBSA is improving the traveller experience while maintaining the security of Canada's border. We are working with our airport partners to provide a simpler and more efficient process for travellers to get to their international destinations without delay. The CBSA is putting in place tools and technologies, and updating processes to build the border of the future," Chambers said.

The agency framed the change as consistent with its mandate of easing legitimate travel while directing more attention and resources towards higher-risk individuals and activities.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada's remote border program will close in December 2026.

Canada's new processing time for visa applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had announced a new processing time for visa applicants.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) released updated figures on September 16, 2026, reflecting increases across key application categories for Nigerian applicants compared with the previous week.

The most notable changes affected study permits and super visas.

Source: Legit.ng