Canada's immigration authority has published the official guidelines on who is not required to submit biometrics when applying for a visa or permit

Two specific age groups are listed among those exempted from the biometrics requirement under Canadian immigration rules

Several other categories of applicants are also spared from the requirement, depending on their status and the nature of their application

Canada's immigration authority has published clear guidance on which applicants are not required to submit biometrics as part of the visa or permit process, with two age-based exemptions drawing particular attention.

The information comes directly from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the federal body responsible for managing who enters and stays in Canada. While biometrics — which include fingerprints and a photo — are required for most foreign nationals applying for a Canadian visa, study permit, or work permit, the government carves out specific groups from this obligation.

Canada names the age groups exempt from biometrics. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The 2 age groups Canada exempts from biometrics

According to the IRCC, children under the age of 14 are not required to provide biometrics when submitting an immigration application.

At the other end of the age spectrum, applicants who are over 79 years old are equally exempt from the requirement.

It is worth noting, however, that the upper age exemption does not apply to asylum claimants. Those seeking refugee protection in Canada must provide biometrics regardless of their age.

Canada: Other categories spared from requirement

Beyond the two age-based exemptions, the IRCC lists several other groups who are not required to submit biometrics. These include Canadian citizens and citizenship applicants, as well as existing permanent residents, with one exception: permanent residents who are renewing or replacing their PR card and were age-exempt at the time of their original application must provide biometrics.

Nationals from visa-exempt countries who are visiting Canada solely as tourists are also excluded from the requirement, as are heads of state or government and holders of diplomatic or official visas.

American visa holders transiting through Canada are likewise exempt. Additionally, applicants for a visitor visa, study permit, or work permit who already submitted biometrics as part of a still-active permanent residence application in progress do not need to provide them again.

For everyone else, biometrics remain a compulsory part of the Canadian immigration process. The full list of exemptions is available on the official IRCC website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada listed 11 categories of foreigners exempt from employer-specific work permit processing fees.

Canada lists industries seeking skilled foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada listed six industries seeking skilled foreign workers, including healthcare, STEM, skilled trades, defence and cybersecurity, critical minerals, and education.

For qualified professionals, the opportunities could lead to permanent settlement, with several immigration pathways available. Which route could help you make the move?

Source: Legit.ng