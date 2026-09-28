The US government has clarified that foreigners who enter the country under one specific programme face a hard restriction others do not

Citizens of 42 countries worldwide qualify for this entry programme, making the restriction relevant to a large number of international travellers

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services website outlines the consequences for those who enter under this programme and attempt to change their status

The United States government has confirmed that travellers who enter the country through one particular programme are barred from adjusting their immigration status once inside, a restriction that affects nationals from dozens of countries around the world.

A total of 42 countries currently have citizens who qualify to travel to the US under this programme.

The US mentions the entry programme that prevents foreigners from changing their status in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US: Which programme is affected

According to the US Department of State, anyone who arrives in the United States through the Visa Waiver Programme is explicitly prohibited from changing their nonimmigrant status while on American soil. The rule is stated plainly on the official travel website:

"If you enter the United States under the Visa Waiver Program, you are not permitted to change status in the United States."

Nationals from these countries can visit the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa in advance, making it a popular and convenient option for eligible travellers.

However, that convenience comes with a firm condition. Unlike travellers who arrive on standard nonimmigrant visas and may, under certain circumstances, apply to change their visa category while remaining in the country, Visa Waiver Programme entrants have no such option.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services website outlines what this means in practice under its "Change My Nonimmigrant Status" section, where the programme's participants are explicitly excluded.

What this means for travellers

For anyone who enters under this programme and later decides they want to extend their stay, pursue employment, or shift to a student or other visa category, the path forward is to leave the United States and apply for the appropriate visa from abroad. Attempting to change status from within the country after entering through this route is not a permitted route.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced three African countries whose citizens can apply for the E-1 Treaty Trader visa.

US: African citizens return after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US rule announced that some exchange visitors from 12 West African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, return home for two years after their programmes. The requirement applies when both their country and field of study or work appear on the Exchange Visitor Skills List.

Until they meet the two-year rule, they cannot apply for an immigrant visa, a green card or certain changes to their US immigration status. A waiver is possible only in specific cases, such as exceptional hardship to a US citizen spouse or child.

Source: Legit.ng