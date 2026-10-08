Japan maintains reciprocal visa exemption arrangements with 74 countries and regions worldwide, with varying stay periods depending on nationality

Indonesia and Thailand are among the countries whose citizens qualify for only 15 days of visa-free stay in Japan, shorter than most other exempt nations

Japan has attached special ePassport conditions to nationals of several countries, including Indonesia and Thailand, making registration a requirement for visa-free access

Japan has confirmed that citizens of Indonesia and Thailand are eligible for visa-free entry into the country, but with a notably shorter permitted stay than most other nationalities on its exemption list.

According to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country maintains reciprocal visa exemption arrangements with 74 countries and regions globally.

Japan lists 2 countries whose citizens are eligible for 15-day visa-free entry. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Countries that enjoy 15-day visa-free entry into Japan

The length of stay granted upon arrival varies significantly depending on the traveller's nationality.

From the list of eligible countries, two countries stand out for receiving only 15 days:

1. Indonesia.

2. Thailand.

Citizens of Indonesia and Thailand are permitted to stay for 15 days without a visa, while Brunei and Qatar nationals receive 30 days. Most other countries on the exemption list are granted 90 days.

Japan: ePassport requirements for visa-free travel

For both Indonesian and Thai nationals, the visa-free arrangement comes with a specific condition: travellers must hold an ePassport that complies with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). Those without such a passport are required to obtain a visa before travelling and may be refused entry if they arrive without one.

Indonesia's arrangement, which has been in place since 1 December 2014, includes an additional step. Indonesian nationals must register their ICAO-compliant ePassport with a Japanese diplomatic mission in Indonesia, whether the embassy, a consulate-general, or the consulate, before they can travel visa-free. This registration is valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

Thailand's ePassport requirement has been in force since 1 July 2013.

Japan visa-free: Other countries with similar conditions

Japan applies the same ICAO ePassport requirement to nationals of several other countries. These include Montenegro, whose arrangement took effect on 1 September 2025; Peru, from 1 July 2025; Paraguay, from 1 June 2025; Panama, from 1 April 2024; Brazil, from 30 September 2023; the United Arab Emirates, from 1 November 2022; and Serbia, from 1 May 2011.

Nationals from these countries who do not carry a qualifying ePassport must apply for a visa in advance or risk being denied entry at the border.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng