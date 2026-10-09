The Government of Dubai launched Dubai Careers, an online platform listing government job vacancies open to job seekers

It is noteworthy that the official platform connects applicants directly with Dubai government entities across various sectors

Job seekers can visit the Dubai Careers website to search and apply for available government roles and opportunities in 2026

The Government of Dubai has launched an online platform called Dubai Careers, giving job seekers, including foreigners, a direct channel to find and apply for government positions across the emirate.

The platform is designed to bridge the gap between Dubai's public sector entities and people looking for work, making it easier to discover vacancies in one centralised location rather than searching individual government agency websites.

Dubai unveils official website for foreigners seeking government jobs. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

What Dubai Careers offers

According to the official Dubai government website, Dubai Careers is described as an "innovative online platform" built to showcase government job vacancies and connect candidates with the relevant Dubai government bodies.

Visitors to the platform can browse openings across a range of government departments and submit their applications directly through the site.

The portal is intended to simplify the job search process for anyone interested in working within Dubai's public sector, whether they are already based in the emirate or applying from abroad.

Dubai Careers: How to access the platform

Job seekers can visit Dubai Careers through the official Dubai government portal to explore current listings.

The platform covers various roles within Dubai's government entities, giving applicants visibility into the full scope of public sector opportunities available in 2026.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering opportunities in the Gulf region, the platform offers a straightforward starting point to check whether their skills and qualifications match any of the listed government roles in Dubai.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had announced four family members that foreigners can sponsor for residence permits.

Requirements to get Dubai's Green Residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had published four requirements that foreigners must satisfy to qualify for its five-year Green Residence permit.

Details of the scheme are published on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) website, which confirms the permit is renewable for additional five-year periods under the same terms as the original issuance.

The classification levels referenced in the requirements are based on standards approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, meaning applicants must confirm their occupation falls within the recognised skilled categories before applying.

Source: Legit.ng