The Dubai government published rules on which family members foreign residents can bring into the country on a residence permit

Both male and female foreign residents are eligible to sponsor family members, a change from policies that previously favoured men

Children with special needs can be sponsored regardless of age, unlike other children who must be under 25 or unmarried

The Dubai government has outlined the categories of family members that foreign residents can sponsor for a residence permit in the country in 2026, covering spouses, children, and dependants with special needs.

The rules, published by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, apply to both male and female foreign residents, meaning women working or living in Dubai can now sponsor family members just as men can.

Dubai names four family members that foreigners can bring under residence permits. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

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Dubai: Who qualifies as a sponsored family member

Under the current regulations, a foreign resident may bring in the following family members:

1. A husband.

2. Children under the age of 25.

3. Unmarried daughters, regardless of age.

4. Children with special needs, with no age restriction.

The inclusion of husbands on the list reflects Dubai's broader move to extend sponsorship rights to female residents, allowing them to bring in their spouses under the same framework that has long applied to male residents bringing in wives.

Dubai: Conditions for family residence

Once a residence permit is issued, sponsored family members must live at the same address as the guarantor, who is the foreign resident acting as the head of the family. This arrangement remains in place for the duration of the residency agreement.

The exemption for children with special needs is notable, as it removes the age cap that applies to other children, ensuring that dependants requiring long-term care are not cut off from their families due to bureaucratic age limits.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had given four conditions that foreigners must meet before bringing their family members.

Getting Dubai residence permit for family members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had released three requirements for getting residence permits for your foreign family members.

According to the official guidance published by GDRFAD, both male and female foreign residents are eligible to sponsor family members, including a spouse, children under the age of 25, and unmarried daughters.

Children with special needs may also be included in the application regardless of their age.

Source: Legit.ng