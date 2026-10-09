The Government of Ireland outlined who qualifies to become an Irish citizen through the Foreign Births Register in 2026

Two specific groups of people born outside Ireland can apply for citizenship through the foreign birth registration process

It is worthy of note that once registered, a person will become an Irish citizen and can apply for an Irish passport

The Government of Ireland has published guidelines on who can become an Irish citizen through the Foreign Births Register, identifying two groups of people born outside Ireland who are eligible to apply.

According to the official guidance, the Foreign Births Register exists for people who cannot claim automatic citizenship but have a qualifying Irish connection through a grandparent or parent.

Ireland lists two categories of people who may qualify for citizenship through ancestry. Photo credit: Pool, oneclearvision

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for automatic Irish citizenship?

Before listing those who must apply, the government clarified that some people already hold Irish citizenship without needing to register.

Anyone born outside Ireland whose parent was an Irish citizen at birth and was born on the island of Ireland is automatically an Irish citizen. No application is required in such cases.

2 groups eligible for foreign birth registration

For everyone else born outside Ireland, the government identified two qualifying categories:

1. People who have at least one grandparent who was born in Ireland.

2. People whose parent was an Irish citizen at the time of their birth, even though that parent was not born in Ireland.

Both groups can pursue Irish citizenship by applying to be entered onto the Foreign Births Register. Once a person's name is successfully added to the register, they are recognised as an Irish citizen and become entitled to apply for an Irish passport.

The Irish government noted that applicants must review the official guidelines and understand what is required before starting an online application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ireland had published five ways foreigners can acquire Irish citizenship.

Requirements for Irish citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland had listed six requirements foreigners must meet to get Irish citizenship.

The requirements cover residency, identity, character, and commitment to the country, and apply to all applicants regardless of nationality.

The department notes that residency spent outside Ireland during a permitted stay can affect an application.

Source: Legit.ng