The UK government published guidance outlining who may qualify for British citizenship through a British parent in 2026

Eligibility depends on where and when the applicant was born, as well as the circumstances of the British parent at the time of birth

People born outside the UK on or after July 1, 2006 may automatically qualify, but the rules differ for those born in earlier periods

The UK government has published guidance listing the specific situations in which a person may qualify for British citizenship through a British parent, with eligibility depending on the applicant's date and place of birth, as well as their parent's circumstances.

The guidance, available on the official UK government website, covers two broad categories: those born in the UK and those born outside it.

UK explains when people can qualify for British citizenship through their parents. Photo credit: Sean Gallup, Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

British citizenship through a parent

For people born outside the UK, British citizenship is normally passed down automatically by one generation only.

This means a child born abroad to a British parent may become a citizen automatically, but that child's own children will not inherit citizenship the same way if they are also born outside the UK.

For those born outside the UK on or after 1 July 2006, the government says a person automatically becomes a British citizen if all of the following apply:

1. They were born on or after 1 July 2006.

2. Their mother or father was a British citizen at the time of their birth.

3. Their British parent was eligible to pass on citizenship to them.

When British parent can pass on citizenship

The government further specifies the conditions under which a British parent qualifies to pass on their citizenship. A parent meets this requirement if they were one of the following:

1. Born or adopted in the UK.

2. Granted citizenship after applying for it in their own right, meaning not through having a British parent themselves.

3. Working as a Crown servant at the time of the child's birth, such as in the diplomatic service, the overseas civil service, or the armed forces.

There is also a notable exception: if the father was a British citizen when the child was born but the mother was married to someone else at the time, the child may not automatically acquire British citizenship.

In such cases, the person may still be eligible to apply using form UKF.

For those not automatically entitled to citizenship, the government says it may still be possible to apply to "register" as a British citizen, depending on when and where they were born.

Separate eligibility rules apply to people born between 1983 and June 2006, and to those born before 1983.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had shared how many years foreigners must live in the country to qualify for British citizenship.

Duration to process British citizenship application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published how long it takes to process a British citizenship application.

The publication covered timelines, biometric requirements, and the steps that follow a successful decision.

According to the official guidance from the Home Office, applicants will first receive a letter confirming that their application has been received.

Source: Legit.ng