The Netherlands' immigration authority, IND, has outlined the conditions under which a child born in the country can obtain a residence permit

Both the parent and child must have been living in the Netherlands continuously since the child's birth for the application to be considered

A valid travel document is required, but the IND will not reject an application solely because the child lacks a passport if all other conditions are met

The Netherlands has published clear guidelines on how foreign nationals can secure a residence permit for a child born on Dutch soil.

The government sets out a specific list of conditions that both the parent and child must satisfy before an application can be approved.

Netherlands lists 5 conditions for child born in country to get residence permit. Photo: Getty

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Dutch residence permit for child born in country

According to the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND):

1. The child must have been born in the Netherlands and must not already hold a Dutch residence permit or Dutch nationality.

2. Both the parent and child are required to have maintained their main residence in the Netherlands continuously from the date of the child's birth.

3. On the parent's side, the IND requires that the applying parent holds a valid Dutch residence permit at the time of application.

4. Parents who acquired Dutch citizenship after the birth of their child are also eligible to apply on the child's behalf.

5. Both the parent and child must possess a valid travel document, typically a passport.

However, the IND has made a notable provision: if all other requirements are met, the absence of a passport or travel document for the child alone will not be grounds for rejection.

Dutch permit: Documents and sponsor declaration required

To submit a complete application, the parent must provide a copy of their own passport or travel document, specifically the page bearing identity details and any pages containing travel stamps. Empty pages should not be included.

Parents who hold both Dutch and Turkish nationality face an additional step. They must submit supplementary documentation proving their Turkish nationality, which may include a copy of the identity and photo page of their Turkish passport, the front and back of a Turkish national identity card (Nüfus), or an official declaration from Turkish authorities confirming their nationality. Crucially, this declaration must be dated after the date on which the parent obtained Dutch citizenship.

The parent must also declare themselves the sponsor for the child. Under IND rules, the sponsor is defined as the parent with whom the child resides in the Netherlands and whose name will appear on the child's residence permit once it is issued.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng