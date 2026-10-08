Oman's government published the official requirements foreigners must meet before applying for a work visa to the Sultanate

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, and their gender must align with what is stated on the work permit from the Ministry of Labour

The government also listed the documents required to complete a work visa application, including a medical examination copy

The Sultanate of Oman has outlined the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be issued a work visa, with the government confirming a minimum age requirement for all applicants.

According to Oman's official government portal, anyone seeking a work visa to the country must be at least 21 years old. The requirement is among several special conditions the government has put in place to regulate foreign labour entering the Sultanate.

Oman sets age recruitment for foreigners applying for work visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Oman work visa conditions

Beyond the age threshold, applicants must ensure that the gender indicated on their work permit, issued by the Ministry of Labour, matches the gender on their visa application. Similarly, the profession listed in the visa application must correspond exactly with the profession recorded on the work permit.

The sponsor in any work visa arrangement must be a local, fully qualified individual, and that sponsor bears responsibility for the accuracy of all information submitted in the application.

The service itself is designed for employers who wish to bring in a foreign worker under their direct responsibility. A licence from the Ministry of Labour is required before any such visa can be issued, unless the employing organisation is a government entity, in which case a different process applies.

Documents required for the work visa

Prospective applicants are expected to gather several documents before submitting their application. These include a copy of the applicant's valid passport, a personal photograph, a copy of the work permit, and a copy of a medical examination.

The full requirements are available through Oman's official government service portal.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng