Canada's immigration authority has confirmed that certain high-skilled workers can enter the country without a work permit under specific conditions

The exemption applies to jobs classified under TEER category 0 or 1 of Canada's National Occupational Classification system

Canada uses the 2021 NOC system to determine which occupations qualify based on training, education, experience and responsibilities

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has confirmed that high-skilled workers in specific occupations can work in the country without obtaining a work permit, a development that will interest many professionals eyeing opportunities in Canada.

According to the official IRCC, the exemption is available to workers whose jobs fall under TEER category 0 or category 1 of the National Occupational Classification (NOC) system. Canada relies on the 2021 NOC framework to group and identify occupations based on the level of training, education, experience, and responsibilities each role requires.

Canada lists the jobs that qualify foreigners for work permit exemption. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: TEER categories and qualifying occupations

The two categories covered by the exemption differ in the type of roles they include.

TEER 0 covers management occupations. Examples listed on the government website include:

1. Advertising

2. Marketing and public relations managers

3. Financial managers

These are senior-level roles that typically involve overseeing departments, setting strategy, and directing teams.

TEER 1 covers occupations that usually require a university degree. The federal government lists the occupations below as examples under this category:

4. Financial advisors

5. Software engineers

These are professional roles in which formal academic qualifications are the baseline entry requirement.

Workers whose jobs fall into either of these two categories may be eligible to work in Canada without going through the standard work permit application process, provided they meet the other conditions outlined by IRCC.

"You will only work for:

"- Up to 15 consecutive days once every 6 months or"

"-Up to 30 consecutive days once every year."

The federal government also said:

"If you’re eligible as a high-skilled worker, you may need a visitor visa or electronic travel authorization to come to Canada."

Canada: What this means for skilled workers

For Nigerian professionals and others across Africa navigating the japa wave, this exemption represents a practical entry point into the Canadian labour market, particularly for those in management or degree-level professional roles.

Rather than waiting for a full work permit, qualified workers in fields such as software engineering, financial advising, or marketing management may be able to begin working in Canada through a streamlined process.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released the list of seven job sectors eligible for targeted express entry draws.

Canada answers questions asked by foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada published answers to four common questions foreigners ask before travelling, including visa and eTA rules, processing times, required documents, and whether visitors can work or study.

The rules are clear: visitors cannot work or study in Canada without the right authorisation. Even a missing document or misunderstanding about permits could disrupt travel plans, so knowing what to prepare matters.

Source: Legit.ng